Girls Volleyball Sectional Semifinal Benet Academy vs Plainfield North 11.01.2021

The Girls Volleyball Sectional Semifinal is at Oswego High School where the Benet Academy Redwings fall short in three sets.

We’re at Oswego High School for the girls volleyball sectional semifinal between Plainfield North and Benet Academy. The Redwings are hoping to make it back to the state tournament. The last time the Tigers were in the semifinal, they suffered a devastating playoff loss to Waubonsie Valley.

First Set

Benet down 13-4 and looking to make a comeback in set one. Rese Bastuga is back to serve for the Redwings. Caelin Abramic spikes the ball and gets the kill to make it 13-5.

Set point for the Tigers and after a long rally between both teams, Lauren Jansen smashes it and Benet fails to return, giving Plainfield North the 25-14 set one win.

Second Set

Redwings down 7-5 in a must win set two; Abramic keeps it alive with a huge dig. Ava Novak and Caroline Carens then go up for this big block and they get the point to bring it within one.

Carens spikes it off the nice setup to make it a 22-14 game.

Set point for Benet as Novak gets the tip to fall giving them the 25-18 set two win. It’s all tied up as we head to set three.

Third Set

This run in set three by Plainfield North senior Ella Wrobel is one you have to see to believe. She starts with this ace, which the Redwings can’t return.

She then goes on to serve her second straight ace.

And she keeps going with her third ace in a row.

That forces Benet to call a time out to try to cool her down.

But right out of the timeout, Wrobel serves her fourth straight ace giving the Tigers a 12-3 lead.

Match point for Plainfield North, they get a huge block from the front row and the Redwings hit it wide falling 25-18. The Tigers move on to play Metea Valley for the sectional championship on Wednesday.

