Girls Volleyball Sectional Final Plainfield North vs. Metea Valley 11.03.21

The Girls Volleyball Sectional Finals takes place at Oswego High School where Metea Valley wins their first ever sectional title.

The Metea Valley Mustangs make their first ever appearance in the Girls Volleyball Sectional Finals and look to keep history rolling by capturing a sectional plaque. In their way is Plainfield North who is coming off their biggest win of the season taking down the defending state champs Benet Academy. Tigers are also looking for their first sectional plaque since 2014.

First Set

Plainfield North is up 5-2 and they extend that lead with this kill by Victoria Bouska. It’s now a four-point lead.

It’s a five-point game, but the Mustangs show why they deserve to be here. Kira Hutson smacks the ball cutting the deficit to 8-4.

Metea down 11-7 and here comes a block party. Halle Sullivan and Regan Holmer deny the Ella Wrobel kill attempt keeping the black and gold in this one.

Tigers up one. Wrobel this time secures the point as her spike tips off Mustangs to make it a 14-12 advantage.

We’re tied and the blocks keep coming for Metea Valley. Jessica Williams and Maura Pilafas deny the kill attempt and that gives them a 16-15 lead.

Now it’s a one-point Tiger lead and they look for some breathing room. Here is Jordan Fleming jumping up for the smash to put her team up two.

Set point Plainfield North, but here is the best sequence of the match. Holmer dives for the dig to keep the play alive and that results in a rally. Metea is doing everything they can to keep the ball from touching the court. Lots of back and forth from each team and it eventually works in the Mustangs favor. It’s Holmer again, this time with a dump and the Tigers can’t corral the ball making it a one-point game.

Set point Metea up 25-24 and it’s no surprise that it’s Kira Hutson sealing the deal. She spikes it and they take set one after a thrilling two-point victory.

Second Set

Second set with the Tigers up 3-2. Once they get possession, it’s Wrobel, coming off her 21-kill outing against Benet Academy, with one right here that hypes up her squad.

Plainfield North leads by one and the Wrobel show continues. She rises up for the smash and the ball deflects off the defense.

Black and gold take a 13-12 lead and this time Jessica Williams has something to say about the Wrobel onslaught. She rejects the kill attempt and she can’t believe what she just did. Neither can Maura Pilafas.

This match is tied at 17, but there is no stopping the Mustangs as Annabelle Troy puts fire on this spike giving them the lead.

24-22 Mustangs means it’s match point. Tigers are doing literally everything to force a third set, but once again, Hutson puts it away. Metea Valley captures its first ever sectional title in a two-set win over Plainfield North. They will take on Andrew High School in the super-sectionals.

