Girls Volleyball Regionals Waubonsie Valley vs. East Aurora 10.25.21

Girls Volleyball Regionals are underway at Metea Valley. Waubonsie Valley girls volleyball and East Aurora face off in a quarterfinal matchup and where the winner takes on top seeded Metea Valley in the regional semis. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Set One

Warriors up 5-4 in the first set with East Aurora on a 4-0 run. WV looks to stop that run and they do as Ally Smith sets up Leah Tubbs for the Warrior point as the ball bounces off some Tomcats. 6-4 Bonsie.

9-6 Warriors and they look to extend that lead. Ashlyn Hickey hits the ball to the other side but EA resets and sends it back over. However this time the Warriors capitalize as Katie Godo sets up Hickey and she gets the point to put her team up 10-6.

Green and Gold up 14-9 but East Aurora still has fight. Briseyda Celis passes the ball to Mellisa Alvarez for the Tomcat kill and that cuts the deficit 14-10.

East on to serve again but the Warriors have a response. It’s Tubbs again as she sneaks the ball by the defenders and that extends the lead to 21-15.

21-16 Waubonsie and it’s time for some back and forth fun. Each team with a chance to reset but the favor goes to the Black and Gold and Melissa Alvarez. She waits for the attempt and kills the daylights out of that volleyball. Tomcats are not going away trailing 21-17.

But everyone East momentum equals a WV response. It’s set point for the Warriors and despite a good effort from the Tomcats Megan Gomez is able to finish the first set putting some firepower on the ball. Warriors take set one 25-19.

Set Two

Set 2 with the Warriors up 3-2 and here is some more back and forth action. Waubonsie’s Lauren Mitchell goes for the point but East Aurora gets a chance to reset. Once the Green and Gold get the ball back it’s Tubbs who jumps up and smacks that ball for the point making it 4-2.

Tomcats serving down 12-10 and Bonsie’s Ally Smith falls while hitting the ball and the Black and Red can’t contain the return and that result in a Warrior 13-10 advantage. What a play by Smith.

Warriors aren’t making things easy for their opponent. They take well advantage of every reset as Lexi Barbier gets the kill and extends the lead to 20-14.

However East Aurora still has some juice despite the big deficit. It’s Alvarez again putting the team on her back as she gets the point for the Black and Red but still have some work to do down 23-15.

Tomcats make it 24-19 but Waubonsie Valley girls volleyball is just too much. Alexandra Skurka puts it away with this kill ending the matchup in 2 sets by scores of 25-19. Up next is top seeded Metea Valley in the regional semis.