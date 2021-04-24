Girls Volleyball Neuqua Valley vs. Waubonsie Valley 04.20.21

Waubonsie Valley girls volleyball welcomes Neuqua Valley as the Warriors honor their lone senior on the roster, Bhavneet Grover. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

Let’s opening up in the first period with Neuqua on the attack – but Waubonsie is able to dig it out. Grover shoots it over to Lauren Mitchell for the kill. 5-3 Warriors.

Mid first set and the roles reversed… Waubonsie sends it across and it’s Neuqua’s turn to tee up an attack. Setter Jahnavi Menon Karat lays it up for Anja Kelly – first attempt no good, but she gives it another whack for the point.

Waubonsie is hanging on to a 15-10 lead and is in the middle of a long rally. The chaotic action makes it over to the Wildcats, where the attack comes from the back row. However, Alex Barbier and Ashlyn Hickey combine for the block.

Chance to win set one now for the Warriors – and while the Wildcats are at the net ready to block – it’s unsuccessful, and Waubonsie wins set one 25-16.

To set two – and Neuqua comes out catching fire quickly – Kelly bats one over to take an early 5-1 edge.

And then she follows that up with an ace and the Wildcats gain momentum.

Mid set and it’s all Neuqua – no good on the kill attempt from Bryanna Jones… but the Wildcats still get two thumbs up for this block from Annelise Wilson. 15-3 NV

Now with a chance to take the second set the Wildcats go to Jones on the outside – and the Warriors can’t handle it – 25-8 second set win for Neuqua.

So it comes down to a third… and there, the Waubonsie senior, Grover, picks up an early ace – Warriors lead 6-3.

Neuqua Valley storming back though – after Waubonsie taps it over, the Wildcats cue up Bryanna Jones… and her first attempt comes right back to her… and she’s not missing twice. It’s 9-9.

Remaining a tight contest, the Warriors receive the kill attempt well and they set up Mitchell, who puts just the right amount of touch on it. 12-12 now.

But, the Wildcats take control from there, Jones polishes off the three set win, earning the last by a 25-20 score.

