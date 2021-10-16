Girls Volleyball Neuqua Valley vs Naperville Central 10.12.2021

Neuqua Valley girls volleyball heads to Naperville Central to battle the Redhawks where the Wildcats win in straight sets. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s senior night at Naperville Central as the Redhawks honor 11 of their seniors before a final home matchup with Neuqua Valley girls volleyball. Wildcats took the previous matchup in two sets back in September.

1st Set

First set with Neuqua up 6-5 as Jahnavi Karat sets up the kill attempt for Liel Thomas that works to perfection. Cats extend their lead.

Hawks now up with an 11-10 lead as Neuqua libero Gianna Ptaszek shows some great effort to keep the play alive. Central sends it back, but next time around, the ball ends up at Natalie Duffin’s block party and that makes it a two-point game.

We are tied at 14 with the Wildcats serving. After Central volleys it over, it’s Karat again setting up another spike this time for Bryanna Jones that actually is deflected, but here is Thomas again with another kill. Her squad retakes the lead.

Neuqua up one late and that changes in a blink of an eye. Anja Kelly kills the ball and that pushes the visitors lead to two.

Set point for the blue and gold. That point goes to Thomas once again as her attempt just sneaks by the Central defenders. Wildcats take set one 25-20.

2nd Set

Redhawks look to start things off right in the second set. Up 4-1, Zoe Kennedy with a nice dig after Neuqua sends the ball back. Kenzie Brower gets it over the net and some confusion on the visiting side gives the point to the home team.

Now the Wildcats lead by one and they keep on rolling. Alma Solis sees the ball and hits it over the net that deflects off two Hawks.

Neuqua up four and they score quickly. It’s a point for Anja Kelly who just softly taps it and it’s a 14-9 lead for the Cats.

Central looks to get back in it. This block from Sophia Zanca will help their cause and makes it 18-13.

However, Liel Thomas is having none of that. After a nice long rally by both teams, there she is for kill number one out of 12 on the match. That extends the Neuqua lead to 19-13.

Set point for NV and Kelly finishes the job. Wildcats take the match in straight sets, winning both by a score of 25-20.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!