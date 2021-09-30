Girls Volleyball Neuqua Valley vs Metea Valley 09.28.2021

Metea Valley girls volleyball battles it out with Neuqua Valley in a conference matchup where the Mustangs defeat the Wildcats in three sets. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

To the hardwood of Metea Valley which hosted the DVC girls volleyball matchup between the Wildcats of Neuqua Valley and the Mustangs.

Metea, having an impressive season so far, comes into the night ranked 10th in the state, 8th in Illinois Class 4A, and they own a 9-game win streak.

Neuqua owns a two-game win streak as they beat Plainfield East most recently.

1st Set

In the opening set, Metea’s offense really struggled to get going. Kira Hutson was working hard to carry the load, but Neuqua’s defense was working harder.

The Wildcats became aware early that you can only hope to contain Hutson as she gets a little revenge by bombing the defense with this shot to get the Mustang offense going.

In what became a hard fought set, Mustang Regan Holmer comes up big here to break a tie and give her team a 10-9 lead.

The advantage would only last a few points because Neuqua’s Nicolette Fugelstad serves up an ace to pull the two squads even at 13.

Metea could never get their offense at full steam in the opening set, in large part to Neuqua’s defense at the net, but here it’s this long return that would drive the dagger in set 1. 25-22 NV

2nd Set

Onto the second set which was a wild one. Neuqua jumps out to an early 8-4 lead after this kill from Bryanna Jones.

The Mustangs refuse to be tamed, though. Here’s Kira Hutson impacting the game with her serving ability as she delivers with an ace to tie the set at 14.

The momentum swings back to the Wildcats as Kelly Anderson gives her side a two-point advantage with this spike through the D.

Back and forth we go, Metea ends up tying up the set again when Alison Hoffman’s return can’t find its way over the net. We’re locked at 22.

Maura Pilafas came up huge the entire set, so it’s fitting that she was the one to complete the comeback and knot the match up at 1 apiece.

3rd Set

The final set was a lopsided one. Metea gets an early 5-1 lead when Regan Holmer adds some creativity with her return shot.

The Wildcats wouldn’t go quietly. Bryanna Jones serves up the ace to cut the Metea lead down to 12-7.

But after that point, it was all Metea Valley as they cruise to a 25-11 victory in the final set to extend their win streak to 10 games in a row. The Mustangs pick up win number 25 overall and stay unbeaten in conference play. Neuqua falls under .500 after giving everything they had in a tough battle.

