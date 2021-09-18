Girls Volleyball Neuqua Valley vs Hinsdale Central 09.15.2021

Neuqua Valley girls volleyball faces Hinsdale Central in the annual Wheaton Classic where the Wildcats win a hard-fought match. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We’re at Wheaton Warrenville South high school for the opening matches of the Wheaton Classic, where the Wildcats of Neuqua Valley girls volleyball take on the Red Devils of Hinsdale Central.

1st Set

Early in game 1, and it’s all Neuqua early on. Anja Kelly slams home a point and the Wildcats lead 8-6.

Still game 1 and Neuqua is in control. Check out this tag team block by Kelly and Liel Thomas. Neuqua leads 10-8.

The Wildcats were relentless in this one. We’re at game point and they had to earn it. After a long volley, Thomas spikes home the winning point and NV takes the opening set in dominant fashion 25-16.

2nd Set

Set 2 now and this game is a flip of the script. Hinsdale Central comes out firing as they slam home a point to take an early 10-5 lead.

But the Wildcats are able to scratch and claw their way back. They get a huge point as Alma Solis spikes it home and it’s tied at 19.

However, the Red Devils are determined to keep this match going. Check out this block by Elizabeth Sessa. They take a 24-20 lead late.

On the next play, Hinsdale Central closes out game 2 as this serve lands between the Wildcats defense and we go to a game 3!

3rd Set

Set 3 is a back and forth battle…just like this sequence….but the Red Devils are able to take a lead late as this tap in point puts them up 18-16.

Hinsdale up 19-18 and the Wildcats are looking to tie it up….Liel Thomas comes up with a clutch kill and we’re knotted at 19 apiece.

Neuqua is able to grab the lead and is up 21-20. Thomas comes up big again for the Wildcats! She smashes another point home as the Red Devils are unable to make a return. NV leads by two.

Match point for Neuqua as they look to close out the final set. This point is a microcosm of this game as this back and forth ends with Bri Jones tapping in the winning point for the Wildcats to win the game and the match. They would also go on to win their following game against Rosary, advancing to the championship match on Saturday.

