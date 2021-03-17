Girls Volleyball Naperville North vs. Neuqua Valley 03.16.21

The girls volleyball season is back at Neuqua Valley, the Wildcats and their opponent Naperville North excited to take the court after 15 months since the last high school volleyball season in Illinois. The Huskies return several key contributors while Neuqua lost a large chunk of last season’s starting lineup.

Set One

First serve of the game is from Naperville North, Jahnavi Menon Karat sets up sophomore Bryanna Jones who gets the kill that deflects off the Huskies. The Wildcats get the first point of the season up 1-0.

North serving later in the set and a familiar name comes up with back to back aces for the Huskies. Freshman Sydney Kushner making a splash right off the bat.

Neuqua serving now but North is ready for the return, Anna Jaworski sets up Kara Oxenknecht who slams the kill home for the point. Five of those on the night for the junior.

Next point as Oxenknecht serves, Kelly Anderson’s kill is blocked but she does a nice job to recover and Bryanna Jones places the ball perfectly near the back line. Wildcats point as they trail 20-14 in set one.

Huskies serving near the end of the set, Neuqua forced to send over a free ball, Ashley Kushner over to Jaworski who sets up Eva Hartung for one of her five kills. North takes the first set 25-16.

Set Two

Second set and the Wildcats return soars too far over the net as middle blocker Ellie Hall gets the block for the point. Hall leads the Huskies with six kills in the match.

Wildcats looking to claw back into the second set, Lauren Housholder floats one beyond the reach of the North defense and gets a point for Neuqua. Four kills for the senior.

Several aces for the Huskies in this one as senior Ana Jaworski puts the ball in a great spot. Two aces for Jaworski while Oxenknecht has five! North up 15-8.

A wild point up near the net as Jahnavi Menon Karat and Ellie Hall get to the ball at the same time, Ashley Kushner makes a nice dig as does Alison Hoffman. Alexsandra Hinderliter eventually puts the ball over for the Wildcat point.

Naperville North girls volleyball. looking to close things out in two sets and the Huskies turn to the reliable duo of Jaworski and Oxenknecht to set up the kill. 17 assists for Jaworski as the Huskies start the season 1-0 after the two set victory over Neuqua Valley.