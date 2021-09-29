Girls Volleyball Naperville North vs. Naperville Central 09.28.21

Naperville North girls volleyball travels to Naperville Central to face the Redhawks where the Huskies pull away for the victory in two sets. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Naperville Central takes the court for their first home conference match taking on their crosstown rivals Naperville North girls volleyball who come in with a 14-3 record and is 2-0 in the DVC.

1st Set

Tied at three in the first set. Both teams get some back and forth action going, but Paige Lauterwasser puts a stop to it by tapping the ball over the top for the Huskie point. They take a 4-3 lead.

10-9 North, but the Hawks have an answer. North has a chance to send the ball over, but Rachel Chalkey and Sophia Zanca form a wall rejecting any Huskie opportunity. We are all tied at 10.

Next go around for the Huskies wouldn’t take very long. Gabby Schlect gets the soft touch on the ball extending the blue and orange lead to 15-13.

Central now has the lead and they continue to extend it with Kenzie Brower’s rejection and that gives Central its largest lead up 21-16.

Hawks up four and it’s Brower again. This time she goes for the kill and that fires up the home team with a 23-18 lead.

Don’t count out North. Huskies are just down by one and another fun rally begins. They get a chance to reset and here is Lauterwasser again flying in the air for the spike. They get the point and it’s tied at 23.

Set point for the Huskies and it’s an ace for Sydney Kushner. North ends the first set on a 9-2 run winning it 25-23.

2nd Set

2nd set and North has a 10-7 lead. Hawks look to change it. Here is Brower again and again she smashes another one. The home team trails by just two with a score of 10-8.

13-8 Huskies and they go for the point but the Hawks keep it alive. Once the visitors get the ball back, Natalie Corcoran taps it down for the point. Corcoran led the team with 19 assists.

17-14 North, but Central isn’t going down without a fight. That is also because Kenzie Brower is still on the floor and she gets the point for the home team. Hawks are inching closer down two.

But that’s as close as it gets. Huskies put this set away on a 7-0 run after the Paige Lauterwasser kill. 10 on the night for the Huskie and it gives the Dawg Pound a two-set victory.

