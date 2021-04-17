Girls Volleyball Naperville North vs. Naperville Central 04.15.21

Another girls volleyball crosstown clash as Naperville North takes its undefeated record on the road against rival Naperville Central. The Huskies can clinch the DVC conference championship with a victory.

Set One

First set, Anna Krupinski serving for Naperville Central, the Huskies set up Paige Lauterwasser for the kill but Caroline Hughes gets the dig. Giorgia Cavalleri ends up getting the kill as the Redhawks tie things up at 2-2.

Huskies with the serve, Rachel Chalkey goes for the quick kill as she slaps the ball over the net but Ellie Hall is ready with the block. North leads 10-8.

Central serving now, Sydney Kushner and Anna Jaworski set up Eva Hartung for the kill as the Huskies extend the lead.

Redhawks trying to stay alive in the first set. This ought to help as Cavalleri deals up an ace and picks up the point.

Caroline Hughes serving, set point for North. Ashely Kushner bumps to Jaworski who sets up Hall with the kill. Naperville North takes set one 25-16. 18 assists for Jaworski and five kills on the night for Hall.

Set Two

Early in the second set now, Redhawks receive the Huskie serve. Krupinski sets up Kaitlyn Skowronski who gets the kill through the North defense for the point.

On the ensuing serve, Jaworski sets up Hartung who drills home another kill. A team high with six for the senior.

Central battles back as Rachel Chalkey sets up Kenzie Brower who powers home a big time kill. We’re all tied up 5-5.

Huskies struggling to pull away, Central with another good set up as Olivia Gallegos taps one over for the point. Redhawks down 9-8.

But Naperville North is just relentless. After Central puts the return over the net, the Huskies turn to Jaworski who feeds Paige Lauterwasser for a strong kill.

Redhawks still down only two, but North getting closer to victory as Hartung gets another kill, blasting this one through the Central defenders.

Match point, Naperville North leading 24-21 and this point really sums up the battle between these talented teams. Everyone giving their all, diving for digs on both sides of the court. The Redhawks playing great defense and making the Huskies work. But in the end, the Huskies just have too much firepower as Lauterwasser finishes things off with a kill that Central can not get to. Naperville North secures the girls volleyball DVC championship for the first time since 2018 with the two set victory.