Girls Volleyball Naperville North vs. Naperville Central 03.23.21

2-0 meets 2-0 in a crosstown classic between Naperville Central and Naperville North girls volleyball taking place in Huskie Land. It should be a good one with an early battle for first place on the line. Both the Huskies and Redhawks split back in 2019 with the road teams winning both matchups. The Redhawks hoping that trend continues at least for tonight.

Set One

It doesn’t look like it will in the early going. With the Huskies up 3-1 already, they set up Ellie Hall who powers the ball enough that it bounces off Central’s Caroline Hughes for the point. 4-1 Huskies.

It’s Central’s turn as Kenzie Brower just needs one hop and knocks the ball down with a kill. Huskies are still up 9-5.

10-6 Huskies and we have a rally going as each team has a chance to set up their offense. Anna Jaworski gets a kill that deflects off the Redhawks as the blue and orange extends the lead. 11-6 Dawgs.

18-8 Huskies and they continue to roll in the opening set. Paige Lauterwasser gets the kill to go after a Redhawk deflection. Now it’s 19-8 Huskies.

Set one point and it’s Huskie senior Ellie Hall putting away the point after the Jawroski set up. She leads the Dawgs with a 7 kills and the Huskies take the set 25-14.

Set Two

Set two and the Redhawks are not backing down. The Red and White set up a block party thrown by Kenzie Brower and Anna Krupinski. Point for Central but North still leads 8-6.

Now it’s North’s turn to show off the defense as Kara Oxenknect blocks the shot, it bounces off some Hawks and the point goes to the Huskies. North is starting to pull away up 13-7.

The lead begins to slip for North but that’s no problem when Ellie Hall is still on the floor. Anna Jaworski sets up the kill and Hall sends it home. The Huskies lead is now two, 16-14.

Naperville Central working hard to force a third set. Kaitlin Skowronski finds an area to target for the kill. Redhawks still battling down 18-16.

21-20 Huskies and Central is glad to have Giorgia Cavalleri back as she blocks Kara Oxenknect’s kill attempt tying this set up at 21.

Huskies have not trailed all night and it’s a back and forth rally between the teams. Central and North each getting chances to reset. In the end it’s the Huskies outside hitter Eva Hartung getting the point to retake the lead, 22-21.

Match point with the Huskies up 24-22 as Ellie Hall and Paige Lautenwesser close things out with the block. Huskies win set two over Naperville Central girls volleyball in a close one and sweep the first crosstown classic matchup of the season 25-14, 25-22.