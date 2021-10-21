Girls Volleyball Naperville North vs Metea Valley 10.19.2021

Metea Valley girls volleyball hosts Naperville North on Senior where the Mustangs claim the DVC regular season title. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s a big night at Metea Valley for the girls volleyball team and not just because it’s Senior Night for the Mustangs, but with a victory against Naperville North, they would clinch the DVC regular season title.

1st Set

First set, Maura Pilafas’s spike is blocked at the net, but they get another chance as Regan Holmer sets up Kira Hutson for the smash securing the point for Metea.

Emma Bludgen with the nice dig to keep the ball in play for the Mustangs and Annabelle Troy taps it over. The Huskies set up their offense and Natalie Corcoran sets it back for Leah Norris who spikes it. Off the deflection, Bludgen can’t get to it and North has an answer.

Later, libero Morgan Rank serves and on North’s return, some miscommunication between Corcoran and Kara Oxenknecht leads to an ace for the Metea senior.

This was such a competitive set with both teams trading blows with one another. Some terrific defense at the net by North, not allowing the Mustangs to spike it on their side. Paige Lauterwasser caps off this defensive clinic by turning back Troy’s kill attempt. What a job by the Huskies.

Ashley Kushner serves and Regan Holmer volleys it up top to Maura Pilafas who sends it home past the North defense. Back and forth we go.

Although, the Mustangs find a way to squeak out the set one win. Kira Hutson kills it through the back row. They win it 25-22.

2nd Set

Set two was a more decisive one in favor of the black and gold. Pilafas again attacks the ball after the Holmer set-up.

We’ve seen this tap before from Holmer, but this time, Ashley Kushner dives to dig it out and then gets up to volley it over the net. Terrific hustle there, but Kira Hutson won’t be denied as she smashes it right at the Huskie defenders.

Kushner was so active in this set that at times it felt like there were six of her out there for North. After being blocked on the spike attempt, she comes back and taps it off the net to add a point for the visitors.

It was a valiant effort by the Huskies, but the Mustangs once again are too much to handle. Morgan Rank with a solid dig, Annabelle Troy finishes off the point and Metea Valley is the victor in straight sets. The team captures the DVC regular season title and extends their program record for wins to 32.

