Girls Volleyball Naperville Central vs. Waubonsie Valley 09.21.21

Naperville Central girls volleyball battles it out with Waubonsie Valley where the Redhawks win a competitive match in three sets.

The 21st night of September was made memorable by this DVC girls volleyball matchup between Waubonsie Valley and the visiting Redhawks of Naperville Central. Both teams came into this one looking to start their conference schedules out strong.

1st Set

We start in the first set, score tied up at 7. Warrior Lauren Mitchell asks Kenzie Brower of Central, “Did you get the invitation to my block party?”

Apparently, Brower did because a few serves later she repays the favor by blocking a shot from Mitchell back to the hardwood. Redhawks pull ahead in the first set.

There was a ton of action at the net in this one. It’s Leah Tubbs picking up a block and then promptly sending the ball back where it came.

We skip ahead to the set point, Waubonsie’s Megan Gomez and Ava Orkfritz combine to save the Naperville Central serve, but their efforts go to waste when Brower rises up to punch the ball home for a set win, 25-23.

2nd Set

The Warriors largely dominate in the second set. They jump out to an early 7-2 lead, but the Redhawks fight back when Rachel Chalkey spikes this ball off Orkfirtz.

The Hawks try their best to snatch the momentum, but with the score at 10-6, WV’s Alexandra Barbier pumps this ball past a sprawling defender to make it a 5-point advantage.

We jump ahead to the set point where the Warriors win a lopsided second set, 25-16, on this attempted kill by Peyton Meiring that ends up in the net.

3rd Set

On to the decisive third set, which is neck and neck for a while. This volley featured some amazing digs, and it’s capped off by this tip over the net by Alexandra Skurka.

This ace from Waubonsie’s Ashlyn Hickey is huge, as it ties it up at 13.

With the score tied at 15, Orianna Meredith takes over serving for the Redhawks…here’s her first serve…it results in points…and so would her next 9. Meredith converted on 10 serves in a row, which included 4 aces and helped put her team in the win column in DVC play. 3rd set goes to Naperville Central, 25-15.

