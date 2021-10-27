Girls Volleyball Naperville Central vs. Plainfield Central 10.26.21

Naperville Central girls volleyball takes on Plainfield Central in the regional semifinal where the Redhawks get eliminated in straight sets. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s day two of volleyball regionals at West Aurora for the regional semis between Naperville Central girls volleyball and Plainfield Central. Each team looks to get back to the regional where they will face defending state champ Benet Academy.

1st Set

Tied at four in the first set. Wildcat Kinsey Bakhaus sends it back to the Naperville side. Once it comes back it’s Bakhaus who’s ready again and she gets the kill to give her team a 5-4 lead.

10-7 Plainfield Central, but the Redhawks look to get back into it and they do with this Kenzie Brower kill to make it a two-point deficit.

Hawks are now serving, but the Wildcats look for another response and get one from Kailey Fearday who spikes it. The green and white extend their lead to three.

But Naperville Central doesn’t give up. On the very next possession it’s Sophia Zanca with a monster kill. They trail 12-10.

Now it’s 21-16 Wildcats with the Hawks serving. The visitors are on the attack, but Alexandria Patch blocks Brower’s kill. It’s now a six-point advantage for Plainfield Central.

Set point in a wild first set. Naperville Central can’t get the ball over and that results in a set one victory for the Wildcats 28-26.

2nd Set

Hawks come out strong in the second set. Brower’s spike attempt is denied at first, but she gets another chance. This time she smashes it with authority making it 3-1 Naperville Central.

Plainfield Central up one and here is Layla Collins getting the kill. The lead extends to two.

12-9 Wildcats and here is Fearday with the rejection. Quick point makes it a four-score lead.

Wildcats serving and we’ve got another block party. Collins blocks it not once, but twice as she shows no love to the Hawks. It’s 17-10.

Naperville Central is still showing some fight. Brower has been putting the team on her back and it’s another kill for the Redhawk. They still trail by nine.

Set point and it’s too much Wildcats. Alexandria Patch puts it away with this spike as Plainfield Central wins straight sets and will face Benet Academy in the regional final.

