Girls Volleyball Metea Valley vs. Neuqua Valley 03.23.21

Week two of DVC girls volleyball is underway as Neuqua Valley hosts Metea Valley. The Mustangs coming off a three set win over Waubonsie Valley while the Wildcats are in search of their first win of the young season.

Set One

In set number one, Neuqua Valley jumps out to a big lead thanks to a large number of aces. Junior Morgan Michalek with back to back aces, practically identical as both serves clip the net before dropping over for the point.

Later in the set, Mustangs forced to send a free ball over the net, and Jahnavi Menon Karat with a heads up play to tap the ball over to the open floor for the point. Wildcats rolling up 12-4.

The aces keep coming in the opening set, here is another from Alison Hoffman who drops the serve just short of the Mustang defense.

NV looking to put the first set away, Bryanna Jones serving and then Lauryn Housholder and Anja Kelly combine for the block. Wildcats start off with a 25-14 win.

Set Two

Mustangs trying to swing momentum the other direction in set two. Middle blocker Skyler Raygoza gets up for the block as the Mustangs lead 2-1.

But the Wildcats again pull ahead, Jahnavi Menon Karat sets up Housholder for one of her 11 kills on the night. Neuqua leads 16-9.

Mustangs not wanting to go down without a fight. A nice rally from both teams ends as the kill from Kem Donnelly is blocked but Raygoza gets the rebound point.

The comeback continues as this time Metea gets an ace, this one from senior Sam Rueda as the Mustangs pull even at 20-20.

Metea Valley girls volleyball looking to steal set number two up 24-23, the ball goes back and forth a couple of times with both teams looking for an edge. At the net it’s Rueda who gets the block as the Mustangs even things up with a 25-23 second set win.

Set Three

All the momentum with the black and gold at this point. Neuqua tries to get back on track with a Housholder kill but Savannah Tan with a fantastic dig and Amy Novak gets the point as the Wildcats can’t block her kill attempt. 4-1 Mustangs.

Rueda serving for MV, Housholder goes for a back line kill but Morgan Whitson sets up Keira Jannisch who gets the kill. Metea pushes the lead to 7-2.

Some great defense on display in this point as Neuqua tries not to let the match slip away completely. Lauryn Housholder with a great dig on one side and Savannah Tan with one for the black and gold. Eventually Alexsandra Hinderliter gets the kill as the Wildcats even up the score at 13-13.

Metea bounces back though, freshman Carolina Gutierrez sets up Abigail Jue who gets the kill and it’s the Mustangs on top once again 20-19.

Neuqua turns to the senior, Housholder once again, another kill attempt and this one is powered through the blockers for the point. NV leads 23-21.

Alison Hoffman serving with the Wildcats up 24-21, the Metea return goes over the net and Anja Kelly is there for one of her five blocks. The Wildcats finally take the see-saw battle in a terrific matchup that was full of wild momentum swings and excitement down the stretch.