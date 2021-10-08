Girls Volleyball Metea Valley vs Naperville Central 10.05.2021

Metea Valley girls volleyball travels to Naperville Central to battle the Redhawks where the Mustangs put on a clinic. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We’re at Naperville Central where the Redhawks are at home against Metea Valley girls volleyball. The Mustangs are on an 11-match win streak while Central hopes to pull off an upset.

1st Set

First set, Annabelle Troy serves and after the return by the Redhawks, Metea libero Morgan Rank sets it up nicely for Kira Huston who spikes it at the feet of Zoe Kennedy.

Hutson now scoring points in the serving department as this hits the net and goes off Rachel Chalkey out of bounds for the ace.

Mustangs up big in this set and after some action at the net, Troy gets involved as she smashes it off the assist from Emma Bludgen to extend the lead.

One of the few moments of brilliance from Central in set one comes from Sophia Zanca who gets a powerful kill and her teammates are loving it.

But it was all Metea. Maura Pilafas’s spike attempt is deflected, but Regan Holmer executes a nice two-handed tap that drops in the middle of the defense and the Mustangs crush the Warriors 25-8 in the first set.

2nd Set

Set two and Pilafas would convert here. Holmer volleys it and the senior goes up to kill it securing the point for the black and gold.

Kira Hutson was all over the court in this match, which has been the case all season. Holmer sets her up, and she smashes it. Hutson led the team in kills with 15.

The Redhawks, though, showed more fight in this set. Orianna Meredith makes a terrific play as she tips it over the top and Morgan Rank tries to dive for the dig, but can’t get there in time.

Some great action between both teams on this rally as they go back and forth. Eventually, Annabelle Troy tries to spike it, but Nina Davis sends it away and Central isn’t quitting.

But again, it was too much Mustangs. Hutson adds to her impressive night with some finesse on this tip and Metea runs away with this one for the two-set victory. Their win streak extends to 12 and they are unbeaten in the DVC.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!