Girls Volleyball Metea Valley vs. IC Catholic Prep 09.15.21

Metea Valley girls volleyball takes on the IC Catholic Prep Knights in the annual Wheaton Classic where the Mustangs win in two sets. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Metea Valley girls volleyball participated in the annual Wheaton Classic.

The Mustangs were one of 24 teams that entered and traveled to Wheaton North High School to take on the Knights of IC Catholic of Elmhurst.

This is the first of two games that Metea is scheduled for to begin pool play.

1st Set

Already with a score of 1-1, Kira Hutson gives the Mustangs a lead early with this kill off the feed from Maura Pilafas.

Senior Jessica Williams gets her only ace of the night here as the Mustangs look to build a lead.

We pick up in the middle of a long volley. Metea’s Regan Holmer sets up Pilafas for a smash to the floor and a kill. Metea leads 5-2.

More offense for the Mustangs. Annabelle Troy was all over the floor during the game against the Knights. She collects one of her 10 kills here.

After an offensive run for MV, ICC’s Emily Carling responds and drives this ball to the ground.

Carling then decides it’s time to take over as she picks up a second straight kill to make the score 12-9 Metea.

We jump ahead to the game point, a great dig by Holmer keeps the ball alive and sets up the Knights for this return shot that would land well out of bounds. Metea wins the first set 25-19.

2nd Set

On to the second set, the Mustangs come together to overwhelm the Knight’s defense and knot the game up at 9.

14-11 as we jump ahead. Not only can Kira Hutson smash for kills, she can do it with finesse too with some nice touch over the net.

IC Catholic starting to feel like this game could slip away, they battle for a huge point here to close the Mustang lead to 3.

Ava Falduto of ICC continues the comeback effort here as she’s able to power the ball through two would-be defenders.

The Falcons battled to a 24-21 match point, but they would come up short as Metea Valley’s Annabelle Troy just wraps it inside the pole to secure the match victory in straight sets. MV moves on to the championship bracket after a win over Sandburg later in the night.

