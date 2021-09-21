Girls Volleyball Metea Valley vs. Benet Academy 09.18.21

Metea Valley girls volleyball faces Benet Academy in the 5th place match of the Wheaton Classic where the Mustangs take the victory in three sets. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We’ve got the 5th place match of the Wheaton Classic tournament as the Redwings of Benet Academy take on the Mustangs of Metea Valley girls volleyball.

1st Set

1st set, Benet on the attack, Mustang Emma Bludgen dives to dig the attempted spike, but Redwing Caelin Abramic taps it with two hands over the net for the point. Benet up 5-2.

Later in the set, Regan Holmer sets up Maura Pilfas nicely for the spike. Mustangs trail 11-7.

Redwings with a 7-point lead now. Metea does a good job keeping the play alive, but Annie Eschenbach smashes it to extend the lead and Benet wins the first set 25-17.

2nd Set

Set 2, Holmer rises up for the kill and the ball just gets over the net. MV strikes first, leading 1-0.

A few plays later, Sam Buckley sets up Ava Novak for the spike, but the ball hits the net and the Mustangs’ lead extends to 3-0.

Benet serves and Annabelle Troy digs it. Halle Sullivan and Maura Pilfas both go for the volley and the ball drops out of bounds. Redwings still behind 10-7.

Later on, Benet staying in it as Novak spikes it past the defense. They kept it competitive, but the Mustangs win set 2, 25-21. That’ll take us to set 3.

3rd Set

In the 3rd set, libero Morgan Rank, who was named to the All-Wheaton Classic Tournament team, hustles over to set up Camille Morrison who floats it over to put MV up 10-6.

Game point for Metea. Rank with a nice dig and Annabelle Troy finishes the job with the kill. MV wins the match in three sets. This is the first win for the Mustangs over Benet in girls volleyball history.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!