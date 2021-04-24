Girls Volleyball Marist vs. Benet Academy 04.21.21

We’re at Benet Academy where the Redwings play host to the Redhawks of Marist in girls volleyball. The two teams face off for the ESCC conference crown! Benet is the 2019 state champions while Marist won the title in 2017 and 2018.

Set One

Kyla Kenney leading the way early for Benet, the senior with a kill that gets deflected out of play. Redwings take the early advantage.

We’re midway through the opeing set and the Redwings find themselves down 12-11, Daria Rodriguez comes through with a huge spike to tie things up at 12.

The Redwings knocked off Marist in the 3A girls volleyball semi finals last year and hoping for a repeat. Benet has a 20-18 lead and they’re looking to build on it. Marist has other plans as Kamryn Chaney obliterates this kill. Marist pulls within one, 20-19

Still the first set we’re tied at 22, Marist is able to come up with a great pass and kill here as Ewelina Gacek delivers a huge point for the Hawks to pull ahead 23-22.

Marist goes on to close out set one as Gacek comes up with the block of Sam Buckley to seal the deal by the score of 25-23.

Set Two

We head to set two and Benet is looking to change the narrative…Daria Rodriguez has her kill blocked but the ball land OB, Benet is in control early up 12-8.

Moments later check out this fun sequence, after an impressive volley and some great digs from Marist, Benet’s Rachel Muisinga scores with a crafty left handed tip. Benet pulling away up 22-11.

Benet looking to send this one to a third set. Set point here potentially and Muisinga delivers again with help from Jaci Budreck! Huge second set win for Benet to force a tie breaker.

Set Three

We head to game 3 and it’s 19-19 as Caroline Doyle serves. Benet had been playing from behind in this one but the home court makes a big play here as Marist hits one off of the ceiling! Benet takes the lead 20-19!

Marist down 21-20 and they’re looking to stay alive. Ewelina Gacek comes up big for the Redhawks again off the Nicole Jones pass! Tying things up at 21.

After a couple of big points, Benet is within striking distance the conference title. Up 23-21…Rachel Muisinga is able to set up Daria Rodriguez with a great pass after being denied the first time and Rodriguez smashes it home. Redwings on the brink up 24-21.

Benet up 24-22 here, looking to clinch the ESCC crown. After a nice volley a Marist spike attempt from Ellie Kurpeikis caroms off of the net and does not go over. After some brief confusion, the ref awards the point to Benet, sealing the three set victory. The Redwings are Champions yet again!