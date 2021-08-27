Girls Volleyball Glenbard East vs Metea Valley 08.25.21

Metea Valley Girls Volleyball goes up against Glenbard East at Metea Valley high school where the Mustangs won decisively over the Rams in two sets. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We’re at Metea Valley high school where the Rams of Glenbard East visit the Mustangs of Metea Valley Girls Volleyball for some early season volleyball action.

1st Set

The Mustangs look to start the season strong and they do. Maura Pilfas slams one home to get things started. They lead 1-0.

A few plays later the Mustangs look to build on their early lead…Regan Holmer gets sneaky here and taps home a point and it’s now a 7-1 lead.

Glenbard East trails 14-5, but a near perfect serve from Kira Hutson sails just long and the Rams get a much needed point, now down 14-6.

Metea’s offense was on full display in game 1..look at this passing…as Regan Holmer sets up Hutson for the slam. Mustangs lead 20-12.

Game point now for the Mustangs. Hutson and Tyeler Mattox team up for the game winning block…Metea closes out game one 25-16.

2nd Set

Game 2 now and the Mustangs had to battle back a bit early in this one….Camille Morrison makes a great play at the net to tap in a point and they take control 8-5.

Metea looking to keep rolling from there…more great passing leads to a smash on the outside by Morrison and the Mustangs lead 10-6.

The Rams just trying to stay in it. They get a point here as the Mustangs hit one just long…That makes it 18-9.

In the end, the Mustangs were just too much in this one….Metea closes this one out with a perfect play to set up Hutson on the outside and they win this one 25-13 to start the season with a big win.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!