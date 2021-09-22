Girls Volleyball Benet Academy vs. Neuqua Valley 09.20.21

Benet Academy volleyball goes up against Neuqua Valley where the Redwings dominate the Wildcats in straight sets. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Taking the court is your defending state champs, the Benet Academy Redwings. They face Neuqua Valley who the Wings swept in the Tiger classic and the Wildcats would love for some revenge on its home court.

1st Set

First set and the Wings are serving. After Neuqua sends it back, Sam Buckley sets the ball up for Ava Novak to smash on the Wildcats side and get the point to take a 3-0 lead.

Buckley can do more than just serve the ball. Once Benet Academy volleyball gets possession, she taps it over and extends BA’s lead to 15-7.

Neuqua still has some fight in set 1. Here is Bryanna Jones eyeing the ball and kills it over the net. That makes the Benet lead 17-8.

Set point for the Redwings and we get a rally going. Each team has a chance to reset so Benet’s Caroline Carens gets the ball from Buckley and the point results in a 25-11 set 1 win for BA.

2nd Set

7-3 Benet in set 2 and Caelin Abramic gets involved in the action. She’s in set position once the ball comes at her. Here comes the spike and it’s now an 8-3 Redwing lead.

However, Neuqua isn’t going away. Here is Jones again who tries the smash, but BA’s able to return it. So then she goes for the block and gives the point to the Cats and cuts the deficit to 9-6.

17-11 Benet and Jones keeps making plays. First off, it’s a long rally as the ball has so much hang time it finally comes down and the Wings get back on the attack. A good setup from Morgan Michalek leads to another kill from Jones who leads Neuqua with 7 on the night. It’s a 5-point defecit.

However, Abramic and the Wings have an answer. She spikes it off the assist from Buckley. Abramic had six kills and Buckley had 22 assists. 18-15 BA.

Match point Redwings and Ana Novak seals the deal with the smash. Benet takes care of Neuqua in straight sets 25-11 and 25-15.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!