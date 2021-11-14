Girls Volleyball 4A State Final Metea Valley vs. Mother McAuley 11.13.2021

The Girls Volleyball 4A State Final takes place at Illinois State where Metea Valley captures their first ever state title.

The Class 4A girls volleyball state championship match is here at Redbird Arena on the campus of Illinois State University. Metea Valley looking to make history by winning the first IHSA state title for any Mustang athletic program. Metea players from the Warriors Hockey Club has two state championships, but hockey is not an IHSA sport. Standing in the way is the most decorated volleyball program Illinois has ever seen in the Mighty Macs from Mother McAuley. The Macs defeated Edwardsville in three sets in the semifinals and are in search of their 16th state volleyball championship! The Mustangs took down Barrington in straight sets to earn their title shot. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Set One

Mother McAuley serving early in the first set and Sam Falk deflects her serve off Kira Hutson for the ace. Mighty Macs up 5-3 early on.

Hutson now serving for the black and gold, Metea has built a 33-2 record this season behind stellar defense like this as Annabelle Troy and Jessica Williams form a wall for the block. We’re tied up 6-6.

McAuley serving again. Troy goes up for the kill but she is blocked at the net. Hutson then makes an attempt from the back row. Mighty Macs are ready as Caroline Macander sets up Ellie White for the kill. Still tied at 9-9 in the first set.

Another serve for the Macs, Emma Bludgen with an assist to Hutson, this time she gets some more power behind the kill and it finds the open floor. Mustangs take the lead.

Mother McAuley serving with the lead late in the opening set still, some fantastic defense from both sides on display in this point. Morgan Rank with a great dig, but her libero counterpart Gigi Navarrete with one of her own as Maeve Moonan punches the ball over. Metea just seems stunned that the ball never hit the floor and McAuley gets the point and the first set 25-15.

Set Two

Macs serving early in the second set, Kira Hutson digs it out, Emma Bludgen then assists Regan Holmer who is crafty with this kill across the net to the empty space. Metea Valley with an early lead.

Mustangs serving now as they try to build on the advantage, but Peyton Brokemon swings momentum back to the red and white with one of her nine kills. 9-7 Metea leads in set two.

A quick response from MV. Off the side out, Regan Holmer passes to Maura Pilafas for the kill to put the Mustangs back up by three.

Metea trying to pull away and it sure helps when you have a 6’1 outside hitter who can pound the ball like a hammer. Kira Hutson leaves no doubt on this one as the Mustangs lead 16-12.

But the Mighty Macs show why they are a championship program, a quick 5-0 run after this ace from Ellie White and in a blink, Mother McAuley is up 17-16 and smelling that 16th state title.

Tied at 17 and Metea Valley turns to defensive specialist Emily Kozinski. The senior delivers with a clutch ace to put her team back in front and settle the Mustang sidelines.

Kozinski on a roll now, Navarrete can’t control the dig attempt and Annabelle Troy makes them pay with a quick kill from the middle. Eight straight points from Kozinski serving, including a pair of aces!

Mother McAuley serving down 24-18 and Bludgen sets up Halle Sullivan for the big time kill. A tremendous response from Metea Valley who forces a third set 25-18.

Set Three

The third set will decided the 2021 4A champion. Both teams leaving everything they have on the court, some great digs from the likes of Alabama bound Morgan Rank. However Mother McAuley is able to thwart a kill attempt from Kira Hutson. Neither team can seem to gain an edge, until Rank and Bludgen combine to set up Hutson for another kill. This time it gets home. What a volley as the Mustangs lead 5-2. 15 kills on the night for Hutson.

But you know the Mighty Macs are not going to just roll over. Caroline Macander to Maeve Moonan for the kill as McAuley stays close.

Kira Hutson serving for Metea, Ellie Winter goes for the kill, but a great block from Jessica Williams as the Mustangs push the lead to five!

Emily Koziniski back in to serve, McAuley goes for a kill that is dug out by Hutson. Metea is just trying to send it back over but Emma Bludgen lobs a perfectly placed ball just inside the line in the back corner. What a play, timeout Mother McAuley! Metea Valley fired up with an 11-5 lead. 62 digs as a team for the Mustangs in the championship match

The Macs with another quick response, a block at the net before Mary Kate Sheehan powers a kill through the Metea defense. A mini run for Mother McAuley cuts the deficit to 12-9.

Metea leading later in the set, another heads up play from Regan Holmer who just taps one over, in between the Mother McAuley defenders and on to the floor. Mustangs up 21-15, just four points away.

But you didn’t think it would be that easy, did you? Caroline Macander with an ace and Mother McAuley pulls within three points once again.

Match point for the Mustangs with Annabelle Troy serving. Metea’s single season ace record holder nearly gets another, but the Macs keep the ball alive. Peyton Brokemon goes for the kill but her shot is saved by Bludgen and Morgan Rank. Brokemon goes for another kill but her attempt sails wide right and out of bounds! Metea Valley wins the 4A girls volleyball state championship! The Mustangs storm the Redbird arena court as head coach Dave MacDonald celebrates with his assistants. After opening in the fall of 2009, Metea Valley has its first ever state champion. 24 straight victories for this special group of Mustangs. Not bad for a team that went 4-10 during the spring season. Mother McAuley is the runner up while Barrington defeats Edwardsville for third place.