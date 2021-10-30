Girls Volleyball 4A Regional Final Yorkville vs. Naperville North 10.28.21

The Girls Volleyball 4A Regional Final is at Yorkville where the Foxes knock off Naperville North for the regional title. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Regional championship time here again. Naperville North the four seed with a tough task against the five seed Yorkville. The Foxes defeated Plainfield East while North took down Geneva to earn their spots in the Girls Volleyball 4A Regional Final.

Set One

Huskies get off to a great start in the opening set. Natalie Corcoran gets a helping hand from the net on this ace for an early lead.

Later in the set, it’s the North defense getting the job done. Ashley Kushner and Lindsey Kautz rise up for the block.

It’s all Huskies in set one, Paige Lauterwasser slams this kill home as North takes the first set 25-15. Seven kills from Lauterwasser in the opening set alone!

Set Two

Sydney Kushner serving in the second set. Some nice defense from both teams. Corcoran then sets up Kara Oxenknecht who taps it over for a point. Another strong start for the orange and blue.

Tied at five, a great job from Ashley Kushner to dig out the Yorkville block. Corcoran then feeds Lauterwasser for another kill as the Huskies lead.

Yorkville finds its footing in set number two. Keelyn Muell with a give and go from Saige Avery that ends with a kill. Yorkville takes the lead 19-13.

Later in the set, the Foxes try to get the offense going, but sophomore Liz Rossi gets up for the block to get North right back in it down 21-20.

However, the Foxes take control of the second set from then on and despite a dig from the Huskies, Ella Bourque is able to set up Janelle Pye-Blacknard for this kill. Yorkville forces a third set 25-20.

Set Three

North gets back to work in the third set. Corcoran and Lauterwasser hook up again and this kill nearly drives Anna Burson through the floor. 17 kills in this one for the junior. Huskies go up 13-7.

But Yorkville battles back as they have all night. A nice dig from Pye-Blacknard. Bourque then sets to Keelyn Muell who powers a shot through the defense. We’re all tied up at 13.

A very key sequence here in the third set. Elle Norquist serving with an 18-15 lead. It’s too strong and Maddie Saad dodges to get out of the way. At first its’ ruled out of bounds and a point for North, but the second referee rules that the ball hits off Saad, giving the point to Yorkville. So instead of 18-16, it’s now 19-15. Norquist then follows that up with an ace, and just like that, the Foxes have a 20-15 lead.

Yorkville goes on an 18-2 run to close out the three set victory. It’s the first regional championship for the Foxes since 2007. The Huskies end the season at 26-10.

