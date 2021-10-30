Girls Volleyball 4A Regional Final Plainfield Central vs Benet Academy 10.28.2021

The Girls Volleyball 4A Regional Final sets up shop at West Aurora where Benet Academy takes home another regional plaque. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Defending state champs Benet Academy are back in the Girls Volleyball 4A Regional Final looking to take home another plaque. In their way is Plainfield Central, a team that is looking for their first regional title since 2016. This is also a rematch of the 2019 regional final that the Redwings won in straight sets.

First Set

7-3 Benet in the first set and they look to extend that lead. They do just that as Anna Eschenbach smacks it for the kill.

Redwings up seven as they are on to serve again. They set up Caelin Abramic for the spike, but the Wildcats send it back over. Kirsten Krammer is there to clean it up to give her team an 11-3 advantage.

12-5, but Plainfield Central still has some fight. Kailey Fearday rises up for the kill and cuts the deficit to six.

Wildcats serving and the black and red keep on rolling. Here is Eschenbach again going up for the smash. Benet up 20-11.

Set point and that results in a Wildcat error as they touch the net. Redwings will definitely take that to give them a 25-14 set one win.

Second Set

To the second set with Benet off to a hot start. Ava Novak forms a wall and blocks the Alexandria Patch kill attempt to put her team up 5-1.

Nobody can stop the red-hot Redwing offense. It’s Krammer again who puts some serious firepower on that spike to make it a four-point Benet lead.

However, Plainfield Central is not out of it. Here is Patch again jumping up and this time getting the kill for the green and white to cut the deficit to two.

Now we got a long rally. The Wildcats are nearly caught here, but are ready for the return and more back and forth. Kailey Fearday delivers a nasty kill and they take their first lead up 14-13.

Benet gets the lead back and Caelin Abramic extends it to three with this smash.

We are tied at 22 and the Redwings take back the lead for good. The Wildcats don’t make it easy, but Caroline Carens gives her team a 23-22 lead with this kill. They can smell that regional title.

Match point for Benet and it’s a difficult one to get. They try their best to get the ball over the net and after a few attempts; they finally do as Ava Novak comes up with the kill. That gives the Redwings the regional plaque in straight sets. They will take on Yorkville in the sectional semifinals.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!