Girls Track and Field DVC Meet 03.17.22

The girls track and field DVC meet takes place at North Central College where Naperville North takes home the title.

The girls track indoor DVC meet is back at North Central College after a two-year pause. Neuqua Valley comes in as defending indoor champs, but Naperville North is hungry for a title after a third place finish at state last season.

Long Jump

Let’s start with the long jump with North’s Denise Hernandez. Not only does she land with 18.1 meters, but that’s a new school record. Not a bad way to end the indoor season.

Triple Jump

Now to the triple jump with Central’s Brooke Sawatzky. The sophomore clears 10.87 meters, which is good for a first place finish. Sawatzky also wins the 55-meter hurdles later in the meet.

High Jump

Husky Madeline Andelbradt shows off her skills on the high jump as she wins the event with a jump of 1.60 meters.

2 Mile

Now let’s go running starting with the longest race of the night in the two mile. Neuqua’s Carissa Hamilton pulls away from everyone at the end, as she is eight seconds ahead of Metea’s Sarah Maggio. North’s Logan Brennan finishes in third.

55-Meter Dash

Metea Valley makes their presence felt as Maria Lambert sprints her way to the finish line in the 55-meter dash. Her time of 7.33 seconds is a personal record.

800-Meter Run

Up next is the 800-meter run and North dominates up front. Emma Berres and Jackie Liu lead the charge and that is how it ends at the white line ahead of Central’s Lola Satre Morales and Metea’s Maya Hall. Berres also wins the metric mile.

4 x 200 Meter Relay

It’s relay time with the four by two. Throughout the race, it’s a battle between DeKalb and Naperville Central with Redhawk Sarah Bennington and Barb Heaven Williams as anchors. Bennington edges out Williams in a close finish, helping her relay group to a victory.

200-Meter Dash

It’s another Mustang Kyla Harris in the 200-meter run. She won the 400 early on and takes this one too with a time of 26.30 and that’s just four tenths of a second ahead of Central’s Sophie Kusserow.

4 x 400 Meter Relay

To the final race, which is the 4 by 4. The Huskies need to win this race to capture the title and it’s Madeline Andelbradt getting it done. As the anchor in the relay, she gets way ahead of the pack and cruises to the finish line. That helps Naperville North take the DVC championship with 138 points, just one point ahead of Naperville Central. Metea Valley finishes in third.

