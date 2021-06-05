Girls Track and Field Lockport Sectional 06.03.21

The first girls track and field sectional since 2019 is being held at Lockport Township High School on a hot afternoon. Some fantastic athletes excited to punch their tickets to the state meet on June 12th.

Pole Vault

The field events get us started as always and let’s jump over to the pole vault. Naperville North junior Ashley Kushner earns a second place finish at the sectional meet with a cleared height of 2.97 meters.

She ties for second with Benet Academy sophomore Nicole Grimes, who also clears 2.97. Wheaton Warrenville South senior Katherine Weber is the sectional champ at 3.27 meters.

High Jump

Now we remove the pole but keep the vaulting over a bar with the high jump.

Metea Valley freshman Annastasia Murphy shows that she has a very bright future ahead of her, clearing 1.55 meters and finishing in fourth place. Naperville Central sophomore Brooke Sawatzky also clears 1.55 to take 3rd.

Naperville North has a state qualifier in senior Maeve Connelly. She clears 1.60 meters and is the runner up.

The sectional champ is another Huskie, Madeline Andelbradt. The junior tops the field with a leap of 1.71 meters.

Triple Jump

Now to the always electric Riley Ammenhauser from Neuqua Valley in the triple jump. After winning the long jump earlier, the two time state champion earns another sectional medal with a leap of 13.08 meters. She looks ready for a shot at a three peat next weekend. Former Neuqua Valley principal and current Lockport Superintendent Bob McBride offers his congratulations.

Naperville Central senior Katie Park also hits a state qualifying distance at 11.30 meters, which is good for 4th place.

Naperville North senior Mackenzie Skeen is also going to Charleston at 11.35 meters. Neuqua Valley senior Elise Storoe is also heading down state with a jump of 11.43 meters.

4X800

Now to the track events, starting with the longest relay, the 4X800. The Naperville North quartet of Josie Bond, Molly Morton, Kate Donaldson and Marissa Magana are off to a good start, but Benet Academy is right behind. Kelly Andrews, Louisa Diamond, and Meghan Andrews keep the Redwings close until Elizabeth Camic runs a great final two laps to push Benet to the sectional win with a time of 9:35.78.

4X100

Followed immediately with the shortest relay, just one lap in total around the track. Waubonsie Valley near the front with Julia Pavukm, Itzel Garcia, Taylor Ahmdian and Shariah Wright. The Warriors take second behind Allison Comer, Sarah McCracken, Emily Orth and Abby Wood from Naperville Central. The Redhawks also win the 4X200 later in the meet.

3200

The two mile race, the 3200 is next. Sarah Maggio from Metea Valley, Joy Jackson from Benet and Keely Behr from Metea in the hunt. But to no surprise, this race is all Maggie Gamboa from Naperville North. The senior with an impressive time in such high temperatures at 10:53.58. Teammate Julia Bond takes second place to help the Huskies.

110 Hurdles

Throw up the hurdles and let’s get the sprinters going. Another talented freshman Inara Ukawuba from Neuqua Valley crosses the line first in 14.94 seconds, just ahead of Shannon Lawler from Stagg.

100 Meters

Catch your breath Inara because you are up again in 100 meters. The freshman takes 5th while Kyla Harris from Metea Valley takes third. It’s neck and neck between Riley Ammenhauser and Waubonsie Valley senior Itzel Garcia. Ammenhauser takes her third sectional win at 12.23 seconds, just three tenths ahead of Garcia. Great race.

800 Meters

The 800 Meters is two full laps around. Benet and Neuqua Valley near the front in this one as Elisabeth Camic is the sectional winner just a half second ahead of Wildcat Jessie Bailey. Annie Macabobby from Wheaton South in 3rd and Jackie Liu from Naperville North in 4th.

400 Meters

Let’s cut that in half with the 400 meters. Metea Valley freshman Kyla Harris and Laure Tymen from Neuqua Valley in the hunt. It’s a photo finish at the line as Allison Comer from Naperville Central just edges Mackenzie Skeen from North at 58.02 seconds.

1600

The 1600 meter race is next as the sun is finally setting at the Lockport girls track sectional. A much more comfortable race temperature-wise compared to the 3200.

Liv Phillips from Naperville Central and Maria Widmann from Neuqua Valley near the top five. Out in front are Campbell Petersen and Audrey Mendrys from Naperville North. In the end, it’s Samantha Poglitsch from Wheaton Warrenville South who takes the win with Mendrys in second and Petersen in third. Widmann takes 4th and just makes the state qualifying time of 5:08.

200 Meters

The second to last race is also the second shortest, the 200 meters. Ashley Kusner from North, Kyla Harris from Metea and Inara Ukawuba from Neuqua all chasing Abby Wood from Central and Itzel Garcia from Waubonsie Valley. Garcia is the one who crosses first just ahead of Wood. The first sectional win for the Warrior.

4X400 Meters

We are finally at the 4X400, the grand finale of the sectional meet. Lockport, Naperville Central, Benet and Sandburg all near the top five. Wheaton Warrenville South using Nora Fieweger, Madeline Litvan, Grace Macabobby and Sam Poglitsch to build a lead but Naperville North hot on the heels. Mackenzie Skeen, Campbell Petersen, and Julia Gu run the first three legs for the Huskies with Madeline Andelbradt running the anchor. At the finish, Andelbradt brings it home for Naperville North by a little over two seconds ahead of the Tigers. Naperville North wins the 2021 Lockport girls track and field sectional championship. Wheaton South in second, Neuqua Valley in third and Naperville Central takes 4th.