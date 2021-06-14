Girls Track and Field IHSA 3A State Championship 06.12.21

The girls track and field state final is back at Eastern Illinois after missing out on the 2020 season. Five of our area teams are ready for a scorching hot day on the blue track. So grab those umbrellas to stay cool, and get those blocks set, it should be a fun one in Charleston.

Long Jump

Let’s start with Neuqua Valley senior Riley Amenhuaser in the long jump who comes in as the favorite. She balances herself out and here she comes down the runway. She goes airborne and sticks the landing to give her a result of 5.74 meters that lands her in 4th place. Another All-State medal and the best ever finish in the long jump for the Wildcat. Huntley’s Alexandri Johnson takes the crown on the long jump at 5.92 meters.

Triple Jump

To the triple jump where Ammenhauser is the favorite to win her third state championship. The senior does not disappoint. Riley Ammenhauser is your 3A state champion with a jump 12.46 meters. Not her farthest distance at state, but the heat is playing a major factor on everyone today. What an outstanding high school career and now it’s off to the University of Michigan.

High Jump

Let’s go the high jump starting with Naperville North senior Maeve Conneely clearing the bar at 1.64 meters that lands her in a fifth place finish. And yes you are going to want to get out of that sun.

Up next is teammate Madeline Andelbrandt who just leaps her way to fourth place finish at 1.67 meters after just getting over that bar. Annika Byum from Warren finishes in first at 1.73 meters.

4X800 Relay

Now let’s go racing in the first heat of the 4 by 8. Naperville’s Campbell Peterson is the anchor in the group with Jackie Liu, Josie Bond, and Audrey Mendrys. In the end Peterson is all alone as the group of Huskies finish with a time of 9:20.58. An incredible time for a first heat group. That ends up being the second best time behind Mt. Prospect who runs a 9:13 in the second heat to win the event.

Benet Academy ends up 11th with Kelly and Meghan Andrews, Louisa Diamond and Elisabeth Camic. Camic also earns All State honors in the 800 later in the meet by finishing 8th.

3200 Meters

To the longest race of the day the 3200 with Huskies Maggie Gamboa and Logan Brennan competing for top times. If you remember from the fall, Oak Park River Forest Josie Welin is a good runner. She is all alone in first place and cruises to first place with a time of 10:36. Downers Grove South’s Sophia McNemey in 2nd and future Fighting Illini, Maggie Gamboa takes the third place medal.

100 Meter Dash

To a much shorter race, the 100 meter dash and Waubonsie Valley runner Itzel Garcia is off and running in the third of four heats. The Warrior goes on to cross the line first. Despite not running in the fastest heat, her time of 12.28 is good enough for a second place finish, right behind Mariam Azeez from Lincoln-Way East, who wins the fourth heat and was the runner up in the long jump.

300 Meter Hurdles

Up next the 300 low hurdles and here is North’s Madeline Andelbradt again. She is also competing in the second of three heats. Coming down the straight away she wins her heat with a time of 45.55 which is good enough for a 5th place finish. Victoria Spagnola out of West Aurora comes in first in the final heat to win the state medal. Hallee Thomas from Danville in 2nd.

However major storms in the central Illinois area would then force a near 4-hour delay of the state girls track meet. Crews are keeping the track dry and good to go as the runners get ready to compete under the lights.

1600 Meters

We resume at 9:40pm for the mile featuring North’s Audrey Mendrys and Campbell Peterson. It starts off with a pack of runners but Josie Welin is back on the track and well it’s looking good for her so far. She remains in first in front of Normal’s Alie Ince, and Lyons Townships Kate Dickman. Audrey Mendrys is all-alone in fourth.

However Ince gets by the leader and all of sudden she is out in front and finishes in the first with a time of 4:40, that shatters the state record by over seven seconds. A little assist coming in the form of the rain wiping away the heat. North’s Mendrys finishes in 7th.

200 Meters

2 races to go and here we are with the 200 that features Waubonsie Valley senior Itzel Garcia once again. She finishes the race in fourth and leaves her Warriors career with two top five state finishes. Whitney Young’s Sydney Robinson comes in first. Anna-Liese Torian from Homewood-Flossmoor takes second.

4X400 Meter Relay

To the final race, the 4 by 4 featuring Naperville North’s group of Madeline Aldenbradt, Campbell Peterson Mackenzie Skeen and Christina Gu. The Huskie group remains in fourth on the first go around but fluctuates throughout the race. They are in third on the next come around and Skeen gets the baton and she is in a battle with Glenbard West’s Carina Cudzilo. Final lap around the track and here Aldenbradt gets the handoff chasing Evanston’s Jacklyn Okereke. Although in the end we get a good finish as the Normal relay group comes out of nowhere and take the event with a time of 3:57.34. Evanston in 2nd and North in 3rd.

After another top three relay finish, Naperville North brings home another 3rd place State trophy, tying with Whitney Young. Lincoln-Way East wins the state championship with Homewood-Flossmoor 2nd. That will do it for the 2021 girls track season after a marathon state meet.