Girls Track and Field Glenbard South 2A Sectional 05.13.22

Glenbard South High School is the host for the girls track and field 2A sectional. Benet Academy is our lone area school hoping to take home the plaque.

Pole Vault

We begin with the pole vault with Benet’s Jane Deis who finishes the event in second place at 2.82 meters.

Another Redwing in Nicole Grimes is impressive as she takes first place with 3.27 meters. Both her and Deis qualify for state.

High Jump

Next is the high jump with Valerie Sarros from Benet who places first at 1.55 meters. She also makes it to state along with teammate Abby O’Connor who ends up in second.

4×100 Relay

We move to the track events starting with the 4×100 meter relay. Benet’s team of Elliana Arnold, Rese Bastuga, Katie Kelly, and Torrie Blasko crosses the finish line first with a time of 51.04. Montini ends in second along with St. Laurence in third.

3200 Meters

Time for 3200 meters as the girls are off and running. Midway through the race, Benet’s Louisa Diamond and Fenwick’s Bella Daley are neck-and-neck. But it’s Diamond who pulls ahead of her opponent to win with an 11:30.37. Daley takes second at 11:41.04.

100-Meter Dash

In the 100-meter dash, Benet’s Torrie Blasko sprints to a first place finish at 12.83 followed by Anna Cruz from St. Laurence, and Gianna Huerta from Glenbard South. Redwing Katie Kelly takes sixth.

4×200 Relay

Next is the 4×200 meter relay as Benet looks to win another event and as usual, they do so as the team of Grace Ronek, Rese Bastuga, Ava Strugala, and, winning her third race of the day, Torrie Blasko. What an event for the senior.

400 Meters

Now it’s the 400-meter run with Redwings Isabela Flores and Isabella Olivares competing in this event. They both finish in the top three, as Flores takes first with 1:03.89 and Olivares in third. Alayna Plahm from Nazareth Academy takes second.

300 Meters

Let’s bring the hurdles out for 300 meters. Gianna Huerta from Glen Ellyn nearly loses her footing as she knocks down the final hurdle, but she still ends up in first followed by Benet’s Julia Rodriguez and Julia Bagley from St. Laurence. Redwing Ava Strugala takes sixth.

1600 Meters

Louisa Diamond is back for 1600 meters and she’s back in first winning easily. She beats Fenwick’s Bella Daley by 22 seconds followed by Jadie Chavez from St. Laurence. Multiple first place finishes helps Benet Academy secure the sectional plaque, as they are the only team to break a hundred with 163.

