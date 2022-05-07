Girls Track and Field DVC Meet 05.05.22

The girls track and field DVC meet takes place at Metea Valley where Naperville Central wins its first conference title in 20 years. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Metea Valley is the host for this year’s girls track and field DVC meet. Naperville North won the indoor meet earlier this year and look to do the same in this one.

Long Jump

Starting with the long jump, Metea’s Molly Beardsley finishes the event in fifth place with 4.81 meters.

Next up is Gabi Karvelis from Neuqua. She ends the event in third place with a distance of 4.95.

The best long jumper of the meet would be Denise Hernandez from Naperville North. She wins with a distance of 5.63.

Triple Jump

Staying in the same spot, but with the triple jump. First up is Susan Jones from Neuqua. She finishes the event in fourth with a distance of 9.82.

The top performer in this event was Brooke Sawatzky from Naperville Central who wins with a distance of 10.74.

4×100 Meter Relay

Moving over to the track events. We start with the 4×100 meter relay. This race was extremely close, but coming out in front is the team of Wildcats that includes Tolu Aremu, Chioma Anyaegbunam, Inara Ukawuba, and Gabi Karvelis.

3200 Meters

Our longest race of the night is 3200 meters. This race includes runners such as Lily Baibak from Waubonsie, Ashley Robinson from Neuqua, and Ellie Coderre from North.

At the halfway point, out in front is Logan Brennan from North, Sarah Maggio from Metea, as well as Ava Hendren and Liv Phillips from Central.

The two Redhawk runners finish out the race in front. Hendren in second and Liv Phillips finishing in first with a time of 11:12.90.

100-Meter Hurdles

Time to bring the hurdles onto the track with the 100-meter hurdles. Inara Ukawuba from Neuqua dominates the race who finishes first with a time of 15.50 followed by Brooke Sawatzky and Maggie O’Neill.

100-Meter Dash

Same race, but without the hurdles in the 100-meter dash. It looks to be a tight finish and that’s exactly what happens. In third place, we have Kyla Harris from Metea, .03 seconds ahead of her is teammate Maria Lambert and .07 seconds ahead of Lambert is Denise Hernandez from Naperville North.

800 Meters

800 meters is our next race. It was competitive throughout, but Naperville North’s Jackie Liu pulls away and Addison George and Abby Mogg follow her from Naperville Central.

400 Meters

400 meters is next. This race was also hotly contested with the top three finishing within a second of each other. Third place was Sophie Kusserow from Central, second is Christina Gu from North and in first is Kyla Harris from Metea.

300-Meter Hurdles

The hurdles are back on the track for the 300-meter hurdles. Coming down the final stretch, we have a battle for first between Brooke Sawatzky and Inara Ukawuba. Finishing in first is Ukawuba, .22 seconds ahead of Sawatzky.

200 Meters

We’re on the other side of the track for 200 meters. The race was close until the final length and that’s where Denise Hernandez pulls away winning another event. Finishing behind her is Sophie Kusserow and Kyla Harris.

4×400 Meter Relay

Let’s go down to the field for our final event of the meet in the 4×400 meter relay. The group of Huskies in Ashley Kushner, Lily Longenbaugh, Megan Schoenjohn, and Christina Gu finish ahead of the pack. Despite a good performance by both Neuqua Valley and Naperville North, Naperville Central comes out on top and wins its first DVC title in 20 years.

