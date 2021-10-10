Girls Tennis DVC Tournament 10.09.2021

The Girls Tennis DVC Tournament takes place at Metea Valley High School where Neuqua Valley takes home the DVC title again. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Metea Valley is the host of the 2021 Girls Tennis DVC Tournament. Naperville North comes in as the favorite with a perfect regular season conference record, but Neuqua Valley looks to change that eying another DVC plaque.

One Singles Semifinals

Let’s start with the semifinals for one singles. Naperville Central’s Sofia Olaru sweeps her way past North’s Aaryana Parekh. It’s a clear 6-0, 6-0 score and that puts her in the finals.

Let’s look at Olaru’s potential opponent. It’s Neuqua’s Emily Chiou taking on Waubonsie’s Talya Ertas. We got some back and forth action, but the Wildcat wins in straight sets 6-1 and 6-0 setting up her championship matchup with Olaru.

One Doubles Semifinals

To the one double semifinals. Metea’s Sangita Siva and Sarina Saleem find a way to get by North’s duo of Callie Genovese and Tiffany Cheng. It’s a hard-earned three set victory for the Mustangs.

The other semifinal is Neuqua’s Abby Allen and Emiley Piao facing Central’s Mira Patel and Gianna Xiao. The Wildcat duo also takes the match in three sets and waited for nearly five hours beforehand, but it was worth it as they move into the finals.

One Singles Finals

To the finals for one singles. Central’s Sofia Olaru wants revenge on Neuqua’s Emily Chiou after falling to her in the regular season and it looks promising after taking this point over the Wildcat.

However, Chiou wants to return the favor. She gets a point on Olaru, but the Redhawk takes the first set in a close one 6-4.

Next set and it’s Olaru just dominating. Chiou’s force can’t handle the power of Sofia Olaru who is your one singles DVC champion.

One Doubles Finals

Now to the one doubles finals between Metea’s Sangita Siva and Sarina Saleem facing Neuqua’s Abby Allen and Emiley Piao.

The Wildcat duo strikes first as Piao sees the ball and smacks it down getting the point.

Metea won’t go down without a fight. Saleem sees the ball and puts it on the other side of the net. Mustangs keep their title hopes alive.

However, it was just too much Neuqua. Allen and Piao get the point and match over the Mustangs to take home their second straight DVC crown with Naperville North in second and Naperville Central in third.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!