Girls Tennis West Aurora 2A Sectional 10.17.20

West Aurora the host of the 2020 2A sectional featuring Naperville Central, Naperville North, Metea Valley, Neuqua Valley and Waubonsie Valley competing in the final weekend with no state tournament due to COVID-19.

Singles Quarterfinal

Quarterfinal singles featuring Naperville Central’s Nathra Ramrajvel coming off a win over Oswego East’s Ella Funk taking on the top seeded Meera Baid from Metea Valley. Baid, the DVC singles champ shows little mercy in this round taking it in straight sets moving on to the next day into the singles championship. The first sectional final appearance for the Mustang.

Second Round Singles

To round 2 as North’s Ava Heshelman is in a tight one with Batavia’s Sarah Huck. Heshelman isn’t able to return this backhand from Huck. Heshelman bounces back with a backhand of her own. The Huskie takes the tough two set win, but falls in the quarterfinals to Makayla Buenafe from Oswego East.

Victoria Yin of Neuqua Valley takes on Kate Perez from West Aurora in round 2. Perez can’t handle this shot from Yin. The Wildcat wins in two sets but falls to Alex Klein from Batavia in the quarterfinals.

Singles Quarterfinal

Round 3 and it’s a war of 204 matchup. Neuqua’s Emily Chiou is in an early pickle against Waubonsie’s Ana Cuetos who goes on a bit of a run as the Warrior looks to pull the upset. But the Wildcat regroups and gets out of the mess taking the match in straight sets 6-3, 6-2.

Day 2 of the sectional moves indoors to the Vaughn Athletic Center due to inclement weather.

Doubles Semi final

We begin with Doubles now as Tiffany and Irene Zhang from Naperville North takes on Hannah Kestenberg and Emiley Piao from Neuqua in the semifinal. Tiffany Zhang’s forehand is too much here in the first set. Next set, this time Irene sends it over for match point. The Zhang’s advance to the sectional finals in search of their third straight sectional crown.

Doubles Semi final

Neuqua’s Sofia Ramos and Abby Allen facing on Batavia’s Leah Puttin and Bella Lins in the other semi final. Here, Allen’s strong shot gives the Wildcats a point. Batavia battled back though and sends one right back at Abby Allen. The Wildcat pair ends up taking care of business in two sets thanks to this smash from Sofia Ramos.

Singles Championship

Moving back over to the singles bracket where Metea Valley’s Meera Baid met Neuqua Valley’s Emily Chiou in the championship. Meera drops a soft shot just in front of Chiou for a point in the first set. Later in the set, Chiou answers with backhand of out of Baid’s reach. After winning the first set, Baid fires this charging forehand past Chiou in the second set. Baid goes on to win the second set and captures her first singles championship after three straight years of finishing in third place at sectionals.

Doubles Championship

In a rematch of last week’s DVC doubles championship, the Ramos and Allen duo start the doubles championship on the right foot with Ramos sending the ball right past Irene and Tiffany Zhang. Wildcats take the opening set. The Huskies respond with some good play from Irene Zhang. Naperville North wins the second set. Ramos and Allen begin a competitive third set with this hit by Ramos. In a nail-biter, Irene and Tiffany Zhang pull out the victory and finish the season undefeated and as sectional champions. Neuqua Valley wins the West Aurora sectional team championship for a third consecutive season.

Full sectional brackets can be found HERE.

For additional prep sports action, visit our Naperville Sports Weekly page.