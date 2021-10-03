Girls Tennis Waubonsie Valley vs Naperville North 09.30.2021

Naperville North girls tennis plays host to Waubonsie Valley where the Huskies sweep the Warriors in all matches. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

After a week layoff, Naperville North girls tennis hosted its final regular season conference dual when the Waubonsie Valley Warriors marched across town. Both teams are jockeying for position in the conference tournament, which is just under a week away.

One Doubles

Starting with the top doubles match that features Huskies Brooke Coffman and Gabby Lee battling with sister Warriors Anika and Isha Srinivasan.

After the serve from Waubonsie, Lee steps up with a smash that was too hot to handle for Isha Srinivasan who sent it over the fence. North would win this one in straight sets, 6-1, 6-0.

One Singles

The top singles match pits Aaryana Parekh of Naperville North against Talya Ertas of WV. Here, Parekh forces her opponent to the backhand, which she sends wide of the boundary.

A few serves later, Ertas sends it back with authority, which forces a return into the net.

This was a long battle between the two, but after more than an hour, Parekh emerges victorious in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3.

Two Doubles

If you are playing at the net in the second doubles match, you better have your head on a swivel. Here, Callie Genovese and Tiffany Cheng grab points for the Huskies.

Now the Warriors get a turn at the net as Sofia Parranto slaps down a return to earn points for her and teammate Sriya Kota.

Naperville North would pick up a win here as well. The Huskie duo wins in straight sets, 6-1, 6-0.

Two Singles

On to the second singles match between Richa Kapoor of Waubonsie and Dheera Prattipati.

On her service, Kapoor attacks the return shot and exploits the open court with the backhand.

Kapoor battled hard, but Prattipati wins the match 6-4, 6-5 and the Huskies break out the brooms as they win the dual 7-0.

