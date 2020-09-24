Girls Tennis Waubonsie Valley vs. Metea Valley 09.22.20

Tennis Balls are out, it’s time for a DVC matchup at Metea Valley. In a makeup of a rainout, the Mustangs are looking for a bounce back after a loss to Neuqua Valley last week. The opponent for this girls tennis matchup is Waubonsie Valley who is coming off a win over Glenbard North.

One Singles

To the 1 singles with Metea’s Meera Baid, showing the Warriors’ Ana Cuetos what a multiple year state qualifier is capable of. Cuetos hanging tough but Baid takes the back and fourth action as she puts the ball right on the line for the point.

It was all Baid in this one as she sweeps the two sets 6-0 6-0, ending her day with a solid victory.

Two Singles

To the number two singles as Waubonsie’s Tayla Hertis is showing off a strong early effort against Metea’s Alisha Anya. She takes the point after her shot lines just over the net, while Anya’s ball isn’t so fortunate.

The two would end up in a nice little back and fourth battle but it is the Mustang taking this 6-2, 6-3 victory in straight sets after watching Hertis hit the ball just a few inches over the line.

Two Doubles

On to the 2 doubles and we have a good one with Waubonsie’s Angela Wellman and Kylie Mateer against Metea’s Reese Quival and Narsha Murali. This would go into three sets with each team splitting the first two sets, and with each team taking one set by a 6-2 score. To the 3rd set and it is a good one as Wellman is right there to greet the lob and smacks the ball right into next week. Warriors take number two doubles and number three singles on the day.

One Doubles

However the Mustangs were too much for the Warriors in the other three doubles matches. The Black and Gold gets help from the number one doubles duo with Ritika Patel and Mayling Alonso taking a competitive, but straight sets victory over Elena Morton and Rubiah Sami, 6-4, 6-3.

The Mustangs take the win in the Eola road girls tennis rivalry over Waubonsie Valley by the final of 5-2. They will face Naperville North later in the week.

