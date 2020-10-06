Girls Tennis Waubonsie Valley vs. Benet Academy 10.05.20

It’s the final home match for the Benet Academy Girls Tennis team, which means it’s senior night. Redwings honor 11 seniors before their matchup with Waubonsie Valley. The Warriors are coming off back-to-back tournament wins in the Aurora Quad and Tiger Doubles invite tournament.

Benet Academy Girls Tennis Wins #1 Singles

Let’s start with the #1 singles as Benet’s Daniella Nenadovich is already bringing the fire against Waubonsie’s Talya Ertas as the Red Wing puts that ball out of reach taking the point and the first set.

It’s all Nenadovich in this one as she takes control in a back and forth matchup. The senior makes one last stand at home taking this in straight sets 6-0 6-0.

#1 Doubles

On to the #1 doubles featuring Benet’s Kaitlyn Lee and Felicity Kolb taking on Waubonsie’s Elena Morton and Rubiah Sami. The Red Wing duo showing no mercy as Kolb smacks that ball to the ground for the point.

The set takes some time but Kolb and Lee take this in straight sets 6-1, 6-1 after a see-saw battle.

#2 Doubles

Red Wings also get help in the #2 doubles as Jaclyn Mehring and Claire Converse take it in straight sets over Angela Wellman and Kylie Mateer after a forfeit for a Warrior injury.

#2 Singles

We got a good one at #2 singles as Waubonsie’s Anika Srinivasan gets off to a hot start against Benet’s Meredith Green in a back and forth contest. She takes the first set and I’d say she deserves some high quality H2O.

However in the second set Green won’t give up. Srinivasan can’t get the ball inside the line and gives Green the point and the set 6-0.

To the third set as Green and Coach Hand chat things up. Here we go it’s Green trying to make one last stand on her home court and Srinivasan hits it out of bounds and Green gets the point and takes it in 3. Red Wings steamroll the Warriors on senior night 7-1.

