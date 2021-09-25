Girls Tennis Neuqua Valley vs. Waubonsie Valley 09.23.2021

Neuqua Valley girls tennis faces Waubonsie Valley in a rivalry matchup where the Wildcats crush the Warriors. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

The DVC girls tennis meet is just over two weeks away. Neuqua Valley girls tennis is in need of regular season points to keep pace with Naperville North. The Wildcats are on the road visiting longtime rival Waubonsie Valley.

Two Singles

Hannah Kestenberg holding down two singles for Neuqua Valley against Waubonsie Valley sophomore Richa Kapoor. The Warrior is in control during this early point as Kestenberg pushes her return too far to the left.

But the Wildcat junior recovers and keeps her opponent on her heels. Kestenberg shows the strength of Neuqua’s singles play with a win in straight sets.

One Singles

Over to number one singles where Talya Ertas from Waubonsie takes on the top NV player, Emily Chiou.

In the first set, Chiou is in complete control, hitting everything with power and accuracy.

The Neuqua junior has not been defeated in DVC play this season, so sometimes you need a little luck on your side. Ertas with a return that clips the net and drops over for the point.

Chiou has a response with this strong return kissing the back line. Absolutely nothing that Ertas can do with that kind of shot. Chiou takes the win 6-0, 6-1 as Neuqua sweeps in singles.

Two Doubles

Sofia Parranto and Sriya Kota from Waubonsie competing in two doubles against Victoria Yin and Tanisha Aggarwal repping the Wildcats.

Aggarwal shows off the service skills with this ace in the opening set.

Yin and Aggarwal too much to handle on this day as the Wildcats pick up the number two doubles win in two sets 6-0, 6-0.

One Doubles

One of the most competitive matchups of the day is in one doubles between seniors Abby Allen and Emiley Piao from Neuqua against Waubonsie sophomores Isha and Anika Srinivasan.

The Warriors giving the Cats all they can handle in the early going. What a fantastic return for the point in set one.

WV serving now and Abby Allen with a great return of her own as she pops the sinking shot over the net and gets it to die before the Srinivasans can get to it. Neuqua takes set one 6-4.

Wildcats serving in the far court in the second set. After a nice volley, Emiley Piao puts the match away with this shot at the net. The Wildcats win 6-4, 6-1 and sweep the doubles matches as well for the team victory.

