Girls Tennis Neuqua Valley vs. Naperville North 09.02.21

Naperville North girls tennis goes up against defending conference champions Neuqua Valley where the Huskies beat the Wildcats in a close one. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

The start of the DVC schedule in girls tennis is underway at Naperville North with the Huskies hosting the defending conference champions from Neuqua Valley.

One Singles

In one singles Neuqua Valley junior Emily Chiao facing sophomore Aaryana Parekh for the Huskies. Parekh hangs tough early on as she gets her opponent leaning in the wrong direction.

But Chiao rebounds later in the first set and uses some nasty spin to get the point.

The Wildcat takes control from there as the sectional runner up looks to be in midseason form after a straight set victory. Neuqua also gets a win in two singles from Hannah Kestenberg. Aaryana’s younger sister Aanika wins three singles for North.

One Doubles

Now to one doubles where Abby Allen and Emiley Piao take on Naperville North freshman Gabby Lee and Brooke Coffman who step into the top doubles pairing.

The young Huskies with big shoes to fill as last year’s one doubles team of Irene and Tiffany Zhang went 16-0. A good start for the blue and orange though as Lee lines a forehand just over the net to win the first set.

This one goes back and forth, the Wildcats with a response. Allen and Piao both have a return as the point goes to Neuqua.

North trying to pull away, Allen on the serve but Brooke Coffman playing at the net keeps the pressure on and forces an error into the net. Naperville North takes one doubles 6-4, 6-2.

Three Doubles

Some fantastic doubles matches in this one, Anaya and Simran Desai from Naperville North face Olivia Li and Aashka Dayal from Neuqua in number three doubles.

The Wildcats take the opening set 6-3 as both players get in on the action here, showing some quick reflexes.

But the Desai twins are not rolling over. In the second set the Huskies come roaring back and force a third set with a 6-4 win.

The Huskies leading in set three and hoping to pull away. A lot of patience from all four players in this one. Finally after a long volley, Simran Desai scrambles back and unleashes a brilliant backhand just out of the reach of Dayal. Naperville North takes the three set win 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Two Doubles

Both teams with three victories and it will be two doubles that decides the winner. Callie Genovese and Tiifany Cheng from Naperville North taking on Victoria Yin and Tanisha Aggarwal from NV.

Yin serving in the first set as the Cats are the aggressors here early on. Genovese hustles to send back a forehand from Yin, but Aggarwal is ready to smash it home. Neuqua takes set one 6-4.

The Huskies have been fighting back all match long and this is no exception. A good return from Cheng near the back line forces a lobbed backhand and Genovese slams it down for the point. Once again we are heading to a third set tiebreaker.

The final set to decide the match, Cheng and Aggarwal go back and forth. Yin steps in with a quick shot but Genovese spins a return just out of reach. Naperville North takes one, two and three doubles. A great season opening match as the Huskies protect home court with a 4-3 win.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!