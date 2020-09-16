Girls Tennis Neuqua Valley vs. Naperville Central 9.15.20

After the first try between these two teams got cancelled last week due to rain, we go again this week. But this time the weather is a lot more enjoyable as Neuqua Valley girls tennis travels to Naperville Central for Neuquas 3rd match of the year and Central’s 4th. We start out with the #1 singles match between NVs Emily Chiou and NCs Teah Rupp.

Neuqua Valley Girls Tennis Dominates

Off of Rupp’s serve, Chiou hits a strong forehand shot that gets past Rupp, giving Chiou the point.

After a long back and forth rally by the Wildcat and Redhawk, Chiou decides to end the action by smashing a shot to the right hand corner of court.

Another back and forth rally as Rupp tries to stay in the match but, in the end, a back hand shot by Chiou is enough to give her the 2 set win 6-0, 6-0.

#2 Singles

Moving down the court to #2 singles, we have NVs Victoria Yin and NCs Mira Patel.

We’ve got some back and fourth action until one of Yin’s shot is to hot for Patel to handle, giving the Wildcat the point.

Off of Patel’s serve Yin hits the ball back strong giving the Redhawk some issues. Yin ends up winning the match in 2 sets — 6-0, 6-1.

#1 Doubles

Our longest match of the day is #1 doubles. We have Katie Liu and Alicia Chen for NC going up against Hannah Kestenberg and Emiley Piao of NV. The first action we see is some back and fourth volleying until the ball finds Chen’s racquet — which scores the point for NC.

In fact, a lot of this match is long rallies that end up requiring a smash by one of players to score the point. In this case we have Chen finishing a strong shot that splits the Neuqua duo.

Off of the serve, Piao hits a nice return that’s a little bit to tough for the Redhawk duo to deal with.

Finishing the night with another long rally that eventually ends with a return from Piao. Giving the Neuqua pairing the 2 set win by scores of 6-0, 6-1.

Neuqua sweeps the doubles matches by winning all 4. Central picks up its lone win in #3 singles.

