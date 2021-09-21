Girls Tennis Neuqua Valley vs. Metea Valley 09.16.21

Neuqua Valley girls tennis dukes it out on the road with Metea Valley where the Wildcats pick up a lopsided win over the Mustangs. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Metea Valley playing host to Neuqua Valley in girls tennis on a sunny Thursday afternoon.

One Singles

The meet’s top singles match features Mustang Manasa Nekkanti and Emily Chiou from Neuqua Valley.

Chiou after her match said that she didn’t feel too great about her forehand, but you won’t be able to tell from this volley and she smashes the ball past Nekkanti with that forehand stroke.

The Wildcat front woman was placing the ball well all match. Here she freezes her opponent in the forehand again to earn points towards her cause. Chiou takes down Nekkanti in straight sets 6-0, 6-0.

Two Singles

Second singles showcase Hannah Kestenberg for Neuqua doing battle against Sophia Cahue of Metea.

After a short rally, Cahue takes advantage of the rainbow return to scan the court and place the ball just out of the reach of Kestenberg.

Little revenge here as Kestenberg swiftly moves to her right to keep alive a volley that would result in her opponent returning the ball into the net. The Wildcat goes on to take this match in straight sets, 6-1, 6-1.

One Doubles

The top doubles match included Sangita Siva and Sarina Saleem for Metea Valley with Abigail Allen and Emiley Piao from Neuqua Valley.

Teamwork makes the dream work here as Piao, playing as the up man, asserts her authority to collect points for the Wildcats.

Imitation is flattery, and Saleem flatters Emily Piao by returning the favor and shooting this ball past her.

Last laugh goes to Piao, though, as she drops back to make a great backhanded return that Saleem would aim long. NV takes it, 6-3, 6-4.

Two Doubles

Second doubles, Tanisha Aggarwal and Victoria Yin of Neuqua Valley square off against Alisha Arya and Harsha Gangasani. Off the serve from Gangasani, we get a little back and forth before Aggarwal puts her long backhand into the net.

However, Neuqua wins this battle 6-0, 6-1 after a great return from Aggarwal and Yin. They would also win the war with Metea, 6-1.

