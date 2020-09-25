Girls Tennis Naperville North vs. Metea Valley 9.24.20

It’s a partly cloudy and windy day at Metea Valley for a DVC matchup. The Mustangs come off a win over Waubonsie and take on the Naperville North girls tennis team which is feeling good after a win over Wheaton Academy.

Naperville North Girls Tennis

Let’s start off with the #1 singles as Metea’s Meera Baid brings the firing on North’s Ava Heshelman. The Mustang just puts that ball out of reach, showing no mercy to the Huskie.

Metea Valley Girls Tennis takes top singles

Baid just absolutely dominates this match and take it via sweep… 6-0, 6-0 despite a great effort shown by Heshelman.

#2 Singles

Metea also getting help from the #2 singles. Sangita Siva is in a nice back and fourth battle with Julie Majcher but it is the Mustang who takes this one, 6-2, 6-0.

#1 Doubles

(2 Shots) On to the #1 doubles and here come the Zhang duo of Tiffany and Irene. The dynamic pairing brings the heat in this one against Metea’s Mayling Alonso and Ritika Patel. The two Huskies sweep it in two sets, 6-0, 6-0. Staying undefeated this season.

#3 Singles

North also looks good at #3 singles. Aarya Parekh is in a back fourth volley with Aisha Arya but the Huskie hangs on in this one, winning 6-4, 6-3. Every match swept… and its North victorious 5-2.

For more prep sports content, visit our Naperville Sports Weekly page!