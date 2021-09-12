Girls Tennis Naperville Central vs. Neuqua Valley 09.09.21

Neuqua Valley girls tennis takes on Naperville Central at home where the Wildcats shut out the Redhawks in 7 matches. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We’ve got a DVC tennis matchup as the Neuqua Valley Wildcats host the Naperville Central Redhawks.

One Singles

We begin with one singles as Neuqua’s Emily Chiou faces Central’s Sofia Olaru.

First set, after a nice rally between the two competitors, Chiou gets a good spin on this return and Olaru can’t catch up to it. The Wildcat would come up with a 6-4 win in set 1.

Olaru would force a 3rd set. Here’s a solid backhand by Chiou into the corner which forces the Redhawk to lunge after it. On her next return, her shot is long and Chiou secures the win in 3 sets.

Two Singles

Moving on to two singles as Redhawk Nathra Ramrajvel takes on Hannah Kestenberg.

This was a dominant display from Kestenberg. Her backhand was working for her today and after they go back and forth, she charges forward and forces Ramrajvel into a wild shot that hits the net.

Later, some nice forehand and backhand returns from Kestenberg. She then puts some air under this shot to secure the point. She goes on to take two singles 6-0, 6-1.

One Doubles

We go to one doubles with Abby Allen and Emiley Piao of Neuqua Valley girls tennis against Giana Xiao and Mira Patel of Central.

This was another decisive performance from the Wildcats which was the theme of the night. Look at Allen and Piao right in front of the net returning shots. Eventually, Allen reaches up to turn this shot back and the ensuing return doesn’t get over. The NV duo would also pick up a 6-0, 6-1 win.

Three Doubles

We cap things off with three doubles. Redhawks Teah Rupp and Rebeca Jacobs versus Wildcat pair Olivia Li and Aashka Dayal.

Central serves, Dayal returns and Rupp puts some beautiful touch on this shot. Dayal makes a great effort here, but the shot just hits the net. Even her opponents are impressed by the hustle.

But in the end, Neuqua would once again prove to be too tough. Dayal with a quick forehand return that gets by Rupp and NV sweeps both singles and doubles matches, winning 7-0.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!