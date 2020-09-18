Girls Tennis Naperville Central vs. Naperville North 9.17.20

Tennis bags, check. Racquets, check. Crosstown classic? Check. Naperville North Girls Tennis, the host, is coming off a win over Dekalb and now taking on Naperville Central, which is fresh off a loss to Neuqua Valley.

Naperville North Girls Tennis Wins #1 Singles

To the 1 Singles between North’s Ava Heshelman and Central’s Teah Rupp. Rupp starting things off on the right foot taking the first set 6-1 as Heshelman hits one just over Rupp’s head.

However Heshelman takes control starting in the second set. Using a variety of shots, including the lunging back hand, North’s top player wins the next two sets 6-4, 6-1.

#1 Doubles

To the 1 doubles as Central’s Alicia Chen and Katie Liu showing up with a solid effort against Tiifany and Irene Zhang but the Huskie’s top double pairing sweep this one with a 6-0 and 6-3 score.

#2 Singles

To the 2 singles as North’s Julie Majcher takes this point on Central’s Mira Patel after a long rally between the two. The Huskie wins both sets 6-2, 6-4.

#2 Doubles

Finally, to the #2 doubles and we have a good one as North and Central split the first two sets, with the Redhawks earning the point here.

However, in the end, North’s Tiffany Cheng and Callie Genovese take it in 3 sets over Central’s Shae Yendrek and Leah Symanski.

The Huskies bring out the brooms, 7-0 the final.

For more prep sports highlights, visit our Naperville Sports Weekly page!