Girls Golf Naperville Central vs. Benet Academy 09.22.20

A perfect day at River Bend Golf Club as Benet Academy hosts Naperville Central in one of the last dual meets before the conference meets tee off next week.
Hole 1
Starting out on the first hole with Benet’s Abby Doyle who hits a nice chip shot that just rolls past the flag. She would go on to get a par on the hole.
Hole 2
On hole 2 we have Naperville Central’s Rachel Leyden who hits a long range putt attempt that falls into the cup giving her par. The Redhawk has to be thrilled with that one.
Hole 5
Moving onto the hole that brought a lot of excitement, hole 5. First up on this hole we have Benet’s Reagan Rodenbostel who hits a shot that bounces and rolls towards the flag. She would putt par.
Next up on hole 5 is Abby Doyle also uses the roll down the hill and look how close this is to a hole in one! Inches away as the ball just rolls past the flag, she would go on to putt in the birdie with a big smile on her face.Doyle finishes the night with a score of 44.
Sticking with hole 5 we have Naperville Centrals Bella Guzman who also almost sinks a hole in one, but her ball just rolls by the flag as well. She would miss the birdie attempt but she still got par. Guzman finishes with a final score of 58. The hole placement at River Bend very friendly today.
Hole 9
Moving onto hole 9 we have Reagan Rodenbostel who would hit a nice shot just shy of the green. She makes the putt for par and finishes the night with a score of 44.
Next up on hole 9 we have Central’s Haley Hayes who hits a nice shot that just barely sneaks onto the green, she would also go on to sink the putt for par and finish the night with a score of 45 finishing as Central’s best score.
On the edge of the green we have Central’s Megan Power who putts from a long distance that just misses the flag, she would go on to tap in and finish the night with a score of 55.
A nice looking chip shot by Benet’s Olivia Ruffalo that just stops a couple inches from the flag, she would go on to tap it in for par and a final score of 44.
Benet goes on to win the meet by a score of 177-215.
