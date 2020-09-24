Girls Golf Naperville Central vs. Benet Academy 09.22.20

Posted on September 24, 2020

A perfect day at River Bend Golf Club as Benet Academy hosts Naperville Central in one of the last dual meets before the conference meets tee off next week.

Hole 1

Starting out on the first hole with Benet’s Abby Doyle who hits a nice chip shot that just rolls past the flag. She would go on to get a par on the hole.

Hole 2

On hole 2 we have Naperville Central’s Rachel Leyden who hits a long range putt attempt that falls into the cup giving her par. The Redhawk has to be thrilled with that one.

Hole 5

Moving onto the hole that brought a lot of excitement, hole 5. First up on this hole we have Benet’s Reagan Rodenbostel who hits a shot that bounces and rolls towards the flag. She would putt par.

Next up on hole 5 is Abby Doyle also uses the roll down the hill and look how close this is to a hole in one! Inches away as the ball just rolls past the flag, she would go on to putt in the birdie with a big smile on her face.Doyle finishes the night with a score of 44.

Sticking with hole 5 we have Naperville Centrals Bella Guzman who also almost sinks a hole in one, but her ball just rolls by the flag as well. She would miss the birdie attempt but she still got par. Guzman finishes with a final score of 58. The hole placement at River Bend very friendly today.

Hole 9

Moving onto hole 9 we have Reagan Rodenbostel who would hit a nice shot just shy of the green. She makes the putt for par and finishes the night with a score of 44.

Next up on hole 9 we have Central’s Haley Hayes who hits a nice shot that just barely sneaks onto the green, she would also go on to sink the putt for par and finish the night with a score of 45 finishing as Central’s best score.

On the edge of the green we have Central’s Megan Power who putts from a long distance that just misses the flag, she would go on to tap in and finish the night with a score of 55.

A nice looking chip shot by Benet’s Olivia Ruffalo that just stops a couple inches from the flag, she would go on to tap it in for par and a final score of 44.

Benet goes on to win the meet by a score of 177-215.

For additional prep sports action, visit our Naperville Sports Weekly page.

