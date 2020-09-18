Girls Tennis Metea Valley vs. Neuqua Valley 9.17.20

After a narrow victory against St Francis on Wednesday, the Metea Valley Mustangs visit Neuqua Valley girls tennis. The Wildcats are fresh off a 6-1 victory over Naperville Central on Tuesday.

#1 Singles

The first singles match features Meera Baid for Metea and Emily Chiou for Neuqua. And it’s Baid who shows off a nice forehand as she takes a point in the first set.

Little later on, she shows the backhand as well. Baid wins the match in two sets.

#1 Doubles

Sofia Ramos and Abby Allen are forming a strong number 1 doubles pairing for the Wildcats. Ramos slips this shot between two Mustangs for the point.

Match point and Mayling Alonso is unable to return the serve, Neuqua takes it with a pair of 6-0 sets.

#2 Doubles

Wildcats Hannah Kesterberg and Emily Piao didn’t need a third set either. Kesterberg serves but it’s mishandled by Varsha Murall. After a long rally, the Mustangs’ return hits the net. Neuqua wins at #2 doubles too.

#3 Singles

In the #3 singles match, Olivia Li is in control. Li’s backhand is too much for Alisha Arya to return, Li wins in 2 sets.

Neuqua Valley Girls Tennis Wins #2 Singles

The longest match of the day is between Victoria Yin and Sangita Siva. Early on, Siva slams a backhand across the court out of reach for Yin.

Yin gets the last laugh though as Siva’s return hits the net, Yin wins the match 2-0. Neuqua wins the matchup 6-1.

