Girls Tennis DVC Championship 10.10.20

The DVC girls tennis championship has a new format this season with teams going head to head over the course of two days rather than individual singles or doubles players advancing. The final two teams standing are Naperville North and Neuqua Valley.

3 Singles

The Huskies defeated Naperville Central in the semi finals while Neuqua Valley knocked off Metea Valley. After Neuqua took wins in both one and two singles behind Emily Chiou and Victoria Yin. Senior Olivia Li faced off against Naperville North freshman Aaryana Parekh.

Parekh gets off to a strong start in the first set. She unleashes an ace on this serve as she takes set one 6-2.

Li showing her veteran presence by batting back in set number two. She puts this point away with a pinpoint shot that hits the back corner. We’re heading to a third set as Li evens things up 6-4.

Another highly contested battle in the tie breaking set. In the end it’s the Huskie freshman forcing the error into the net. She is the 3 singles DVC champ pulling Naperville North closer to the lead.

1 Doubles

Number one doubles features a great matchup between the undefeated Tiffany and Irene Zhang of Naperville North and Sofia Ramos and Abby Allen from Neuqua Valley.

Tiffany Zhang serving in the far court, Ramos with the return but Irene Zhang quickly slams a return of her own down for the point. Huskies eek out set number one 7-6.

The Zhangs leading 3 games to 2 in the second set but the Wildcats return the favor as Ramos smashes home the quick return. Neuqua rallies to win the second set 6-4.

Early in set three, a wild volley between all four players, some great returns near the net from Abby Allen. Irene Zhang lobs one up and both NV girls go for it, Ramos gets the ball over but Allen gets a piece of her wrist with her racquet. Ramos is unfazed momentarily and finishes the point with a smash. Not how they drew it up but the Wildcats get the point and Ramos is able to play through the pain.

But the Huskies are able to regroup and regain control of the match. Tiffany Zhang gets a piece of the net and then spins a shot past Allen for the winning point. Irene and Tiffany Zhang stay perfect as DVC champs with the 6-1 third set win.

2 Doubles

Neuqua Valley with a win in three doubles while North took one and four doubles. Two doubles will decided the DVC tennis crown as Hannah Kestenberg and Emiley Piao from Neuqua Valley face Tiffany Cheng and Callie Genovese from North.

Genovese serving in the near court and we see a lengthy volley between the four. Nobody can seem to get an edge, eventually Genovese gets a backhand over and Piao can’t get her own backhand back over the net. Point for the Huskies.

Neuqua in the near court now. Piao with some returns in the back until Kestenberg with a pair of smashes near the net and the Wildcats pull away. A 6-2, 6-2 win in straight sets secures the DVC tennis championship once again for Neuqua Valley and first year head coach Will Rose. Medals all around! Sectional play begins next weekend.

