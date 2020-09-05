Girls Tennis Waubonise Valley vs. Naperville Central 09.03.20

On a windy afternoon we get an early season DVC girls tennis matchup on the Tennis courts. Waubonsie Valley is competing in its second match of the year, taking on Naperville Central who is coming off wins against Geneva and St. Francis. Both teams looking to try out some new talented after graduating several top players in singles and doubles.

1 Singles

The 1 singles girls tennis matchup features Waubonise’s Ana Cuetos (Qway-Tos) against Naperville Central’s Teah Rupp. The two would get in a wild one but the Warrior would take the point and the first set 7-6.

Rupp would take the second set and shots like this with a lob over the head of her Waubonsie opponent for the point. Rupp takes the highly contested set 7-5.

But Cuetos is able to cover a lot of ground in set three, making sure she takes this one and she finally puts Rupp away 6-4 after a long 2 and a half hour match.

2 Doubles

To the doubles where Central’s Katie Liu (Lou) and Alicia Chen are in a back and forth battle with Warriors Elena Morton and Rubiah Sami. The two Warriors take the first set but the Redhawks duo would respond and take the next two sets for a 6-7, 6-4, 6-2 win, high fiving with their tennis racks after the finish. Plenty of three set matchups on the afternoon.

2 Singles

Central also getting help on the tennis courts from other single matches as Mira Patel takes a 6-0, 4-6, 7-5 three set win over Waubonsie’s Talya Hertis. Redhawks win 2 and 3 Singles and 3 out of 4 in doubles, although five of seven matches went to three sets. Naperville Central takes the team victory by the score of 5-2.

