Girls Swimming Waubonsie Valley vs. Naperville North 10.05.21

Naperville North girls swimming faces Waubonsie Valley on senior night where the Huskies crush the Warriors. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s senior night at Naperville North girls swimming as the Huskies honor 16 seniors with flowers and tiaras before facing Waubonsie Valley. The Warriors look to spoil the party after falling to Neuqua Valley.

200-Yard Medley Relay

Let’s start with the 200-yard medley relay as North’s group of Chloe Chen, Aimee DuHammel, Kesley Wessel, and Kara Gilvydis take control early in the race. Gilvydis is the anchor and she just cruises her way to the finish. The Huskie relay team wins with a time of 1:51.

200-Yard Freestyle

Now to the 200-yard freestyle. It’s another Huskie that hits cruise control in Amanda Ng. The senior makes this race count winning with a time of 1:58. 4 seconds ahead of teammate Mary Patterson.

50-Yard Freestyle

To the 50-yard free. North’s Cambria Swanson is in a neck and neck battle with everyone in the early going. However, the Huskie is able to pull away taking the race with a time of 24 seconds.

100-Yard Breaststroke

Not everything is perfect for North as the Warriors make some noise in the 100-yard breaststroke. Waubonsie’s Elle Filipiak gets off to a slow start, but is able to pull away in the end. Her lone win for the green and gold gives her a time of 1:08, one second ahead of Huskie Madelyn Konrad.

100-Yard Freestyle

Now North gets back to their dominance. Claire Jansen is in the pool in the 100-yard freestyle and she has a solid start. She wins this race with a time of 53 seconds along with the 100-yard backstroke later in the meet.

100-Yard Butterfly

Here is another Huskie in Aimee DuHammel who also wins two meets. Here, she is pulling away in the 100-yard butterfly after a close beginning. The time for that is 58 seconds. Her second win comes in the 200-yard individual medley as all these meets help North dance their way to a victory over Waubonsie Valley.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!