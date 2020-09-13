Girls Swimming Waubonsie Valley vs. Naperville Central 09.12.20

Let’s take a dive into Naperville Central on a wet Saturday morning as the swim season gets its start. The Redhawks are looking for their first win of the season taking on the Warriors of Waubonsie Valley who are looking for a victory of their own.

Kicking off the racing festivities at Central is the 50-yard breaststroke with Elle Filipiak from Waubonsie winning by a second, touching the wall with a time of 32.17. Jessica Sanders and Sophia Hayes from Central finish 2nd and 3rd. Filipiak also wins the 100 breaststroke later in the day.

To the 50-yard freestyle as each team start off in a neck and neck battle for the lead. However in the end it’s Central’s Grace Malinger winning with a time of 25.66 just ahead of Kylie Mears from WV.

Butterfly time this one of the 100 yard variety. Grace Malinger won the 50-yard fly earlier but this time it’s Jessica Sanders winning by over four seconds over teammates Reagan Fox and Adelaide Fleming. Sanders also wins the 200 Individual Medley.

The buzzer goes off once again and the swimmers burst off the wall for the 100-yard backstroke. Waubonsie’s Kylie Mears finishes in third place and Central’s Eden Goettsch hits the wall first in lane 2 with teammate Grace Malinger coming in second. Goettsch a winner earlier in the meet in the 50-yard back as well.

Central keeps its foot on the gas pedal in the 100-yard freestyle as Paige Collins takes a lead by a slim margin over Lauren Collins, Kylie Mears and Maggie Toennis. On her way back she extends her lead even more and cruises to a victory with a time of 56.89.

It has been a Central storm throughout the meet as we hit the 200-yard freestyle as Central’s Morgan Sokol takes the race with a time of 2 minutes and five seconds she also won the 500 yard freestyle with a time of 5 minutes and 34 seconds. A good start to the swim season for the Redhawks as they fly past the Warriors 137-39.

