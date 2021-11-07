Girls Swimming Sectional Meet 11.06.2021

The Girls Swimming Sectional Meet takes place at Neuqua Valley where Oswego East comes out on top to win the title. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s the Girls Swimming Sectional Meet at Neuqua Valley. 12 teams are in attendance and looking to book their spot at state.

100-Yard Butterfly

Our first meet is the 100-yard butterfly and it comes down to a close finish as Rosary’s Becky Rentz finishes in first followed by Naperville North’s Aimee Duhamel and Metea’s Amanda Schmitt. All three qualify for state along with Neuqua’s Payten Orlow.

100-Yard Freestyle

Next is the 100-yard freestyle. Oswego East’s Lauren Wille pulls away at the end followed by her teammate Chloe Diner and in third place is Sophia Hayes from Central. Those three also qualify for state.

200-Yard Freestyle Relay

Time for the 200-yard freestyle relay. Oswego East’s team of Diner, Wille, Katie Gresik, and Corinne Guist finish in first followed by a team of Redhawks that includes Hayes, Grace Malinger, Eden Goettsch, and Lauren Collins.

100-Yard Backstroke

Onto the 100-yard backstroke as this one comes down to the wire again. Naperville North’s Claire Jansen wins by less than a second over Naperville Central’s Morgan Sokol. Along with those two, North’s Amanda Ng, Benet Academy’s Maura Fitzgerald, and Central’s Goettsch all make it to state.

100-Yard Breaststroke

Our last race of the night is the 100-yard breaststroke. This one is an extremely close finish as Rosary’s Elizabeth Nawrocki finishes in first 0.20 seconds ahead of Neuqua’s Ruhee Chetan. Then 0.10 seconds later, North’s Cameryn Schmidt is in third. In the end, Oswego East dominates the meet and takes first while Neuqua and Rosary tie for second place.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!