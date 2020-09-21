Girls Swimming Neuqua Valley vs. Naperville Central 09.19.20

Naperville Central starting its Saturday off with a Hawaiian themed meet, taking on two-time defending girls swimming State champs Neuqua Valley. The Wildcats coming off a win over Benet Academy.

First race is the 50 yard backstroke. It is a tight one to start things out but Neuqua’s Megan Ciezczak has a comfortable lead as she touches the wall 2 seconds ahead of teammate Nikki Sterchele (stair-kay-lay) with a time of 27.36 seconds. Ciezczak also wins the 50 yard freestyle and the 100 back later in the day.

On to the 50 yard butterfly race as Naperville Central is showing an early effort with Paige Collins out in front. Coming to the end her and teammate Grace Malinger are neck and neck but it’s Collins taking the win with a time of 26.81 seconds. Elaine Carroll and Sophie Meng from Neuqua in 3rd and 4th.

To the 200 yard freestyle Rachel Stege says, “Hello, remember me?” A multiple time state champion and one of Neuqua Valley’s top girls swimming returners is just cruising in this one, winning 5 seconds ahead of her teammate Tiffanie Ruan with a time of 1 minute 55 seconds. Stege also wins the 500 freestyle later in the meet.

To the 100 yard Butterfly and this time it’s Metea Valley transfer McKenna Stone rocking the Blue and Gold in 2020. Stone wins 4 races on the day including this one 3 seconds ahead of Central’s Paige Collins with a time of 57 seconds.

To the last race of the morning and McKenna Stone again absolutely dominating as she takes the 100 yard breaststroke with a time of 1 minute and 7 seconds over Jessica Sanders from Central. Fellow Wildcat and 50 yard breaststroke winner Ruhee Chetan takes 3rd. Stone also wins the 200 IM and the 100 freestyle.

Wildcats looking as sharp as ever as they take the victory over the Redhawks by the score of 118-58.

