Girls Swimming Neuqua Valley vs Metea Valley 09.23.2021

We got some DVC girls swimming action as Neuqua Valley travels across town to take on Metea Valley. Neuqua coming into the meet with a 2-0 conference record while the Mustangs are 1-1.

200-Yard Medley Relay

We start the night off with the 200-yard medley relay that includes the powerhouse team of Halle Reifsnyder, Madeline Walbridge, Amanda Schmitt, and Allison Leslie. To no surprise, the team of Mustangs come out on top in our first race.

200-Yard Freestyle

Next up is the 200-yard freestyle and we have a close one here. Two Wildcats in Kate Pierros and Anna Karubas are neck and neck, but Karubas just barely touches the wall first.

200-Yard Intermediate

We have another 200-yarder now in the intermediate as most of the swimmers are close in the early stages of the race, but Neuqua’s Callie Tuma pulls away at the end.

50-Yard Freestyle

Onto our shortest race of the night, the 50-yard freestyle. As always, this one is pretty close, but the two standout swimmers in this one were Metea’s Amanda Schmitt and Neuqua’s Abby Jensen. In the end, Jensen barely beats Schmitt giving Neuqua the win in the meet.

100-Yard Butterfly

Moving onto the 100-yard butterfly. Once again, we have a competitive race during the first lap, but Mustang Allison Leslie finishes ahead of the pack towards the end.

100-Yard Freestyle

Up next is the 100-yard freestyle that includes swimmers Madeline Walbridge, Halle Reifsnyder, and Nikki Sterchele from Neuqua. That ends up being the top 3 in this race. Sterchele finishes in 1st, Reifsnyder in 2nd, and Walbridge in 3rd.

200-Yard Freestyle

We go back to another relay race in the 200-yard freestyle. We have a surprise winner in this one as it’s a really tight finish, but coming out on top is the team to the far right in Megan Furuichi, Anika Chandola, Kate Pierros, and Emily Wu all from Neuqua.

100-Yard Backstroke

To the 100-yard backstroke. Reifsnyder gets the early lead and finishes on top the way she started with a meet time of 1:01.

100-Yard Breaststroke

Our last race of the night is the 100-yard breaststroke. Once again, we have a close race throughout, but finishing in 1st is Megan Furuichi from Neuqua followed closely by Kyra Henkle from Metea. At the end of the night, Neuqua would dominate, winning 125-61 to stay unbeaten in the DVC.

